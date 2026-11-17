17.11.2026 13:21
What to do when working in Norway leaves you exhausted?
Start by talking to a doctor
Sick leave and benefits depend on your situation
What to discuss with your manager
If you are issued a sick note, remember the formalities
What NAV checks after 8 weeks
Can illness cost you your job?
Where to start
- Arrange an appointment with a doctor and describe how the problems affect your life and work.
- Talk to your employer about the tasks you can perform and the changes needed.
- If you cannot come to work because of illness, notify your manager and make sure the documents are in order with NAV.
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