When exhaustion makes everyday life and work difficult, you can start by talking to your family doctor. Your employer should look for ways to adapt your duties to your health. However, they are not entitled to require you to disclose your diagnosis.

Start by talking to a doctor A family doctor, known as a fastlege, can help with mild mental health problems and, if necessary, refer you further. Helsenorge recommends seeking help when symptoms persist, worsen or interfere with normal functioning. At the appointment, explain what is happening to you. Say how long the problems have lasted, how you sleep and which tasks you are unable to manage. This helps the doctor assess your condition and your ability to work. People registered in the National Registry as residents of a Norwegian municipality are entitled to a fastlege. You can find information about your doctor after logging in to Helsenorge . You can also ask your municipality about available psychological support.

Sick leave and benefits depend on your situation Your own illness or injury that limits your ability to work may entitle you to sickness benefit, known as sykepenger. However, you must also meet the other eligibility conditions. Being issued a sick note does not automatically mean that a decision to pay benefits will be made. Helsedirektoratet, the Norwegian Directorate of Health, distinguishes illness from life difficulties alone. Financial problems or conflict at work do not in themselves entitle you to sickness benefit. However, they may lead to illness. The doctor then assesses the patient’s health condition and how it affects their ability to work. You do not have to decide yourself whether your exhaustion is an illness. Describe your symptoms and the situation in which they appeared to your doctor.

What to discuss with your manager Base the conversation on specific tasks. Explain what you can do and what is currently too much of a burden. You can discuss, for example, changing your duties, pace or working hours. The choice of solution depends on your health and the employer’s capacity. The employer is obliged to adapt the work to the extent possible. The Norwegian Labour Inspection Authority, Arbeidstilsynet, also points out that a fast pace or demanding tasks are not prohibited. However, the company must prevent excessive strain. You do not have to tell your manager the name of your illness. As NAV states, your employer has no right to know your diagnosis or medical history. The conversation should concern your ability to work and the changes needed.

If you are issued a sick note, remember the formalities benefits can be received from the day you report the illness to your manager. Do not delay this notification. You can send your digital sick note, known as a sykmelding, to your employer through the Ditt sykefravær service on the NAV website. Also remember to submit a separate application for sykepenger. NAV will notify you when you can complete it. The application is needed even if the company continues to pay your salary during your illness. Detailed conditions and forms can be found on the Read also: Did you fall ill in Poland and will not return to work in Norway? Do these 5 things Notify your employer of your illness as soon as possible. NAV states thatcan be received from the day you report the illness to your manager. Do not delay this notification. You can send your digital sick note, known as a sykmelding, to your employer through the Ditt sykefravær service on the NAV website. Also remember to submit a separate application for sykepenger. NAV will notify you when you can complete it. The application is needed even if the company continues to pay your salary during your illness. Detailed conditions and forms can be found on the NAV sickness benefit webpage

What NAV checks after 8 weeks After 8 weeks, NAV assesses whether the activity requirement has been met. This is a review deadline, not eight weeks during which the requirement does not apply. Exceptions are possible. If activity is prevented by serious medical reasons, the doctor must document them in the sick note. When suitable tasks cannot be arranged at the workplace, the employer prepares the documentation for NAV. The rules are described in the While on sick leave, you are required to try to engage in work-related activity if your situation allows it. This may include, among other things, a partial return to your duties. The rule applies throughout the entire period of illness.This is a review deadline, not eight weeks during which the requirement does not apply. Exceptions are possible. If activity is prevented by serious medical reasons, the doctor must document them in the sick note. When suitable tasks cannot be arranged at the workplace, the employer prepares the documentation for NAV. The rules are described in the Helsedirektoratet guide on activity during sick leave

Can illness cost you your job? During the first year of sick leave, illness cannot be grounds for terminating your employment contract. However, this protection does not rule out termination for another justified reason, such as a necessary reduction in staff. Arbeidstilsynet also emphasizes that an employer cannot pressure an employee to resign. If you receive a document and have doubts about its basis, you can request written justification and consult a trade union or lawyer. The rules are described on the Labour Inspection Authority’s webpage on dismissals