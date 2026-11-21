Which bill to look for Norgespris on

Open the statement from your grid operator, known in Norwegian as nettselskap. If your electricity supplier sends one combined invoice, scroll to the “nettleie” section. If you receive two bills, look at the one for grid use. The supplier still charges for electricity under your agreement.



The Norgespris rate in 2026 is 40 øre per kWh excluding VAT. Where 25% VAT applies, this corresponds to 50 øre. You also pay separately for grid use, public charges and any supplier margin. Therefore, multiplying consumption by 50 øre will not give you the full invoice amount.