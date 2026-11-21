21.11.2026 10:04
Government wants to allocate NOK 23.4 billion to Norgespris. Where on the bill can you see the electricity adjustment?
What the NOK 23.4 billion amount covers
Read also Why does Norway export electricity despite low water reserves?
Which bill to look for Norgespris on
The Norgespris rate in 2026 is 40 øre per kWh excluding VAT. Where 25% VAT applies, this corresponds to 50 øre. You also pay separately for grid use, public charges and any supplier margin. Therefore, multiplying consumption by 50 øre will not give you the full invoice amount.
Two hours, two different outcomes
Settlement for 10 kWh at a rate of 40 øre
|Market price
|Effect on the bill
|70 øre per kWh
|A difference of 30 øre × 10 kWh. A NOK 3 deduction.
|30 øre per kWh
|A difference of 10 øre × 10 kWh. An additional charge of NOK 1.
What to check if the result surprises you
Read also Expensive electricity before winter. What about Norgespris and data centres in Norway?
Main image. Fredrik Lindseth, CC BY-SA 4.0. Editorial crop.
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