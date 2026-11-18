You can apply directly to a Norwegian kindergarten for a job as an assistant. If you trained abroad and want a permanent post as the head of a kindergarten or the teacher leading a group, you generally need recognition from HK-dir.

What HK-dir looks for in your training

HK-dir checks which profession you qualified for in the country where you trained. If the profession is regulated there, you must show that you are entitled to practise it.



The directorate looks for the equivalent of two years of higher education (120 ECTS credits). This includes 30 credits in early childhood education for children aged 0 to 6, with supervised practice in a kindergarten.



Your courses must also cover at least three curriculum areas, such as language and communication, movement and health, or nature and technology. A transcript and a record of your placements help show what your course covered.