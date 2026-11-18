18.11.2026 06:50
Working in a Norwegian kindergarten with a foreign degree
Which jobs need recognition?
|Job
|Who assesses your qualifications?
|Head of kindergarten or educational supervisor
|For a permanent post, you generally need recognition from HK-dir, the Norwegian Directorate for Higher Education and Skills.
|Assistant or support worker
|The kindergarten assesses your qualifications when you apply.
|An additional teaching post
|If the kindergarten already meets its minimum teaching staff requirement, it can hire an additional teacher without recognition.
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What HK-dir looks for in your training
The directorate looks for the equivalent of two years of higher education (120 ECTS credits). This includes 30 credits in early childhood education for children aged 0 to 6, with supervised practice in a kindergarten.
Your courses must also cover at least three curriculum areas, such as language and communication, movement and health, or nature and technology. A transcript and a record of your placements help show what your course covered.
How to show that you know the Norwegian kindergarten system
Another route is to pass a recognised course on Norwegian kindergartens worth at least 15 ECTS credits. Shorter courses can count alongside relevant work experience. HK-dir waives this requirement for applicants whose first language is Norwegian, Sámi, Swedish, Danish, Icelandic, Finnish or Faroese.
Which documents to upload
Apply online for recognition as a styrer or pedagogisk leder. If you have a D number or no permanent Norwegian identification number, HK-dir recommends using an email address and password to log in. Open the application instructions.
How long a decision takes
If your qualifications differ substantially from the Norwegian requirements, some applicants can take an aptitude test in Norwegian or complete an adaptation period. Eligibility depends on where you qualified and your citizenship. If you take the adaptation route, you arrange the placement yourself.
Once your qualifications are recognised, the employer still assesses your Norwegian and your suitability for the job. See how HK-dir processes applications.
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