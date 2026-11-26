26.11.2026 11:00
Vestfold Line: from Sunday, only three evening trains in each direction. Full line to reopen on 7 December
Which trains will run
According to the Entur journey planner, on Sunday these trains run as follows:
- from Oslo S – departures at 20:39, 21:39 and 22:39; arriving in Tønsberg after 73 minutes and in Stokke after just under an hour and a half,
- from Stokke – departures at 20:56, 21:56 and 22:56; leaving Tønsberg 13 minutes later and arriving at Oslo S at 22:21, 23:21 and 0:21.
Along the way, the trains stop in Drammen, Holmestrand, Sandefjord and Larvik, among other places. The timetable already includes a stop at the new Horten station. The times were checked on Thursday at 10:38.
Buses during the day; line closed on 5 and 6 December
From 2:00 a.m. on Saturday, 5 December, until 2:00 a.m. on Monday, 7 December, the line will be closed. Norwegian railway infrastructure manager Bane NOR has scheduled work between Drammen and Stokke during this period. The first day with the regular timetable is expected to be Monday, 7 December.
Watch out for journey planners. On Thursday at 10:38, Entur was still showing trains running all day next week, i.e. the timetable from before the change. Before travelling, check the connection again in the Vy or Entur app.
The regular timetable for the entire line is expected to return on Monday, 7 December. Illustrative photo.Photo: stock.adobe.com/standard licence
Why the reopening is being postponed again
The first date was missed because a new traffic control system worked unstably after a software update. Bane NOR told NRK that these faults have now been fixed. More training is now needed, involving the new systems and train drivers. This is why the infrastructure manager is reopening the line in stages.
We need more training on the new section, and we know that new systems always cause some trouble at first. By reopening the line in this way, we want to eliminate some of those issues before trains start running throughout the day.
Vy does not plan compensation
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