the RE11 train leaves Oslo S during the day 39 minutes past every full hour and reaches Asker after 20 minutes,

and reaches Asker after 20 minutes, the bus to Stokke departs 10 minutes later from the Asker stasjon Lensmannslia stop,

the entire journey from Oslo S to Stokke takes 101 minutes.

Nothing changes in the direction of Skien. From Oslo S, passengers take a train to Asker and change there to a bus:Vy says that buses from Asker serve all stations up to Stokke. In the Entur timetable, however, some of them go directly to just one station, for example Tønsberg or Stokke. Passengers should therefore check the destination of a given service before boarding. Trains to Drammen are running as normal.Trains run between Stokke and Skien, but some depart 30 minutes earlier than usual and have fewer carriages. The journey from Oslo S to Torp station, from where a bus connects to Sandefjord Airport, takes around two hours. On Tuesday morning, for example, this means departure at 6:39 and arrival at 8:42.