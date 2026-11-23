23.11.2026 10:48
Vestfold Line closed until 29 November. Direct bus from Stokke to Oslo
To Oslo without changing
According to the timetable in the Entur journey planner, the trip takes 98 minutes. Example departures from Stokke on the morning of Tuesday 24 November:
- 6:00 – arriving in Oslo at 7:38,
- 6:18 – arriving in Oslo at 7:56,
- 6:58 – arriving in Oslo at 8:36.
The buses terminate at the Oslo S Trelastgata stop by the station. The timetable also includes direct buses to Oslo from Tønsberg station, for example at 7:39.
We checked the times on Monday at 10:27. Vy notes that it is still adding new services to its journey planner, so it is worth checking the time in the Vy or Entur app before travelling.
From Oslo, a change in Asker is still required
- the RE11 train leaves Oslo S during the day 39 minutes past every full hour and reaches Asker after 20 minutes,
- the bus to Stokke departs 10 minutes later from the Asker stasjon Lensmannslia stop,
- the entire journey from Oslo S to Stokke takes 101 minutes.
Vy says that buses from Asker serve all stations up to Stokke. In the Entur timetable, however, some of them go directly to just one station, for example Tønsberg or Stokke. Passengers should therefore check the destination of a given service before boarding. Trains to Drammen are running as normal.
Trains run between Stokke and Skien, but some depart 30 minutes earlier than usual and have fewer carriages. The journey from Oslo S to Torp station, from where a bus connects to Sandefjord Airport, takes around two hours. On Tuesday morning, for example, this means departure at 6:39 and arrival at 8:42.
Trains are expected to return to the entire line on Sunday 29 November. Illustrative photo.Photo: Vy / Snøhetta, press materials
Train tickets are valid on buses
Vy advises against bringing bicycles because it cannot guarantee space for them. A pram that does not fit inside must be folded up and placed in the luggage compartment. Each bus is to have at least one space for a wheelchair.
Why the reopening was postponed
Bane NOR postponed the date because the new traffic control system has been operating unstably following a software update. Communication between the dispatcher's system and trackside signalling is being interrupted, while the dispatcher must always know where the trains are. The same error stopped trains between Roa and Gjøvik on 2 November.
We must be certain that we can ensure safe, stable and predictable train operations before the new infrastructure enters normal use.
New Horten station to open after the reopening
After the reopening, trains will begin stopping at the new Horten station, which has parking for 600 cars. Skoppum station will then close permanently. Anyone who has saved Skoppum as a favourite station in the Vy app should change it to Horten.
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