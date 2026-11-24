24.11.2026 11:55
MojaNorwegia turns 18! And how long have you been in Norway?
400 people on the first day, and the servers crashed after a week
On the first day, 400 people visited us. After a week, there were already several thousand visits and the servers crashed. It is hard to find a clearer sign that such a portal was needed. See what MojaNorwegia used to look like.
After three months, the forum was added. You could ask about life in Norway, find friends in the area or arrange a trip. On our fifth birthday, we counted: more than 60,000 registered users, nearly 20,000 ads and over one million messages sent through the portal. We wonder how many of them began with: "Hi, do you live in Bergen too?"
This is what MojaNorwegia.pl looked like in April 2010.MojaNorwegia.pl
From a forum to videos watched on the bus
You visit the portal more than 270,000 times every month. More than 107,000 people follow us on Facebook, over 30,000 on TikTok, over 21,000 on YouTube and 10,000 on Instagram. If we wanted to invite everyone for cake, we would once again start by checking whether the servers could handle it.
You have to jump for your cake. The
- The competition runs from today, 24 November, 12:00, until 6 December, 23:59.
- To have your score included in the ranking, log in before playing. Guest scores do not count.
- You can try as many times as you like. Your best score counts.
- The prize game is for adults. After all, it is an 18th birthday. One person may play from one account.
- We will announce the results by 13 December. We will contact the winners at the email address associated with their account, so make sure it is up to date.
We will reward the ten people with the highest scores:
- 1st place: a TT-Line ferry cruise from Świnoujście to Trelleborg and back for two people, with a car and cabin, a MultiNOR voucher worth PLN 1,000 and a MojaNorwegia 2027 calendar,
- 2nd place: a one-hour legal consultation at Nierzwicki & Bluszko law firm, a MultiNOR voucher worth PLN 800 and a MojaNorwegia 2027 calendar,
- 3rd place: a MultiNOR voucher worth PLN 500 and a MojaNorwegia 2027 calendar,
- 4th and 5th place: a MultiNOR voucher worth PLN 300 and a MojaNorwegia 2027 calendar,
- 6th place: a MultiNOR voucher worth PLN 200,
- 7th and 8th place: a MultiNOR voucher worth PLN 100 and a PLN 200 voucher for an advert or advertisement on MojaNorwegia.pl,
- 9th and 10th place: a MojaNorwegia 2027 calendar.
The prizes have been funded by our birthday partners: TT-Line, Advokatfirma Nierzwicki & Bluszko law firm and MultiNOR. There is no charge to claim a prize. We will not ask for passwords or card details, and we only send winning notifications from addresses in the mojanorwegia.pl domain. All rules are available in the competition rules.
Gifts for our 18th birthday
- an advert for six months at half price or for three months with a 30% discount – with the code 18URODZINY, until 6 December,
- the MojaNorwegia 2027 calendar with the code KALENDARZ18 for about NOK 294 – only until Wednesday 25 November, 23:59 (the lowest price in the 30 days before the discount: NOK 329),
- for companies: the second month of banner display free of charge, a Facebook and Instagram post about a sponsored article, or a company video at 18% off – until 6 December.
And how long have you been in Norway?
Thank you for reading, watching, posting adverts and helping those who are just starting their life in Norway. Thank you also for your messages to our editorial team. More than one topic began with your question.
MojaNorwegia is 18 years old. What about you? How long have you been in Norway, and how did you find us? Write in the comments. We wonder who among you has been here longer than us.
Gratulerer med dagen, and see you at MojaNorwegia.pl!
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