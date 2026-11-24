We thank those who remember our first forum, as well as those who arrived yesterday because they wanted to check when NAV would make a payment. Turning 18 is a good opportunity to reminisce, have fun and count how many years we have already spent together.

And how long have you been in Norway?

We used to simply say that our birthday was at the end of November. After eighteen years, we find ourselves checking which uke it is first. This year, it falls in uke 48. Anyone who plans their return to Poland by week number knows where this comes from.



Thank you for reading, watching, posting adverts and helping those who are just starting their life in Norway. Thank you also for your messages to our editorial team. More than one topic began with your question.



MojaNorwegia is 18 years old. What about you? How long have you been in Norway, and how did you find us? Write in the comments. We wonder who among you has been here longer than us.



Gratulerer med dagen, and see you at MojaNorwegia.pl!