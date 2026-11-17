17.11.2026 13:21
Exhausted at work in Norway? How to ask for changes to your duties
What to tell your GP
People registered as residents of a Norwegian municipality are entitled to a regular GP. You can find your doctor’s details on Helsenorge or ask the municipality about local mental health services. Find mental health support in Norway.
When can you claim sickness benefit?
The clinician assesses how your health affects your ability to work. NAV assesses whether you qualify for the benefit. A sick note and a benefit application are two separate documents.
How to ask your manager to adjust your work
Your employer must adapt the work as far as possible. The conversation can focus on what you can manage and what would help. NAV explains what employers may ask about an absence (in Norwegian).
How to report sick and apply to NAV
- Tell your employer as soon as possible if illness keeps you from working. The date you give notice can affect when sickness benefit starts.
- Send the digital sick note (sykmelding) to your employer through Ditt sykefravær on NAV’s website.
- Complete the separate application for sickness benefit when NAV tells you it is ready. You need to submit it even if your employer continues paying your salary.
Related reading Did you fall ill in Poland and will not return to work in Norway? Do these 5 things
What NAV checks after eight weeks
If there are serious medical reasons you cannot take part, the clinician documents them. If the workplace cannot offer suitable duties, your employer must explain that to NAV. Read the official guidance on activity during sick leave (in Norwegian).
Can you be dismissed while you are ill?
If you receive notice, you can ask for written reasons and speak to your union or a lawyer. Your employer cannot pressure you to resign. Read the Labour Inspection Authority’s guidance on dismissal.
What to bring to the next conversation
Latest articles
- 5,300 people on temporary layoff in Norway. Construction up 19% in a month
- Working in a Norwegian kindergarten with a foreign degree
- Norway proposes a higher pension age from 2029 for people born in 1967 or later
- Lofoten mayor seeks drone restrictions around the Reinebringen trail
- 98.8% of new cars registered in Norway in October were electric
- Isfjord Norway salmon processor goes bankrupt. What about the salaries of 300 employees and how much will NAV pay?