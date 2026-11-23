23.11.2026 09:10
67.5% of immigrants in Norway have a job. The government orders a yearly report
What the government has announced
The overview is to cover country of origin, length of residence in Norway, education, region and gender, among other things. It will also show how many hours immigrants work and how much they use welfare benefits.
A shortage of labour will be one of our big challenges in the years ahead. At the same time, we see that far too many people are on benefits, and we need to move more of them from benefits into work. That also applies to our immigrant population.
How the largest groups compare
- Philippines – 82.4%,
- Sweden – 82.1%,
- Germany – 76.4%,
- Lithuania – 75.6%,
- India – 74.4%,
- Poland – 73.0%,
- United Kingdom – 71.5%,
- Romania – 69.7%,
- all immigrants – 67.5%,
- United States – 64.8%,
- Syria – 47.4%,
- Ukraine – 46.9%.
In total, 545,073 immigrants were in work, about 26,000 more than two years earlier. The share still fell, because the number of immigrants of working age grew even faster.
Men down, women up
The decline is among men: from 71.9% in 2023 to 69.8% in 2025. Among women the rate rose from 64.4% to 65.1%.
Some groups have seen sharper falls. Among immigrants from the United Kingdom the rate dropped from 75.6% to 71.5% in two years, the lowest since 2004. Among Poles, the largest group, it fell from 77.6% to 73.0%. Ukrainians moved the other way: from 25.9% to 46.9%.
Construction lost 4,300 working immigrants from the newer EU countries in two years. Illustration photo.Photo: Adobe Stock, standard licence
Time in Norway matters most
- less than 4 years – 54.3%,
- 4–6 years – 67.8%,
- 7 years or more – 71.3%.
SSB gives no reasons for individual countries. Figures by industry show where jobs were lost: among immigrants from the countries that joined the EU after 2004, construction employed 31,700 people at the end of 2025, 4,300 fewer than two years earlier. Health and care added about 1,100.
Construction is still slowing. In October, 53% fewer new homes were started in Norway than a year earlier.
What the figures do not show
Not working does not always mean living on benefits. The group also includes students, people on disability benefit and people who look after the home. Those in work include both employees and the self-employed.
The figures come from SSB table 11609 and refer to the fourth quarter of each year. Comparisons between years and the industry figures are our own calculations.
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