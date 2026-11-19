in October, 1,040 people from the construction industry were temporarily laid off (permittering), 19% more than in September, NAV reported,

in week 45 of the year, 43 construction companies declared bankruptcy, and in week 46, 25 companies in construction, earthworks and real estate did so, according to figures compiled by Byggeindustrien.

benefit

A 53% decline in one month does not mean that there is 53% less work. Companies are finishing projects started earlier, and the statistics do not include renovations, public buildings or roads. However, fewer new construction starts mean fewer contracts in the coming months.Other data from recent weeks point in the same direction:If you work in residential construction, ask your employer what contracts the company has lined up after the current assignment ends. Also check your notice period in your contract. If the company reduces work, the employer generally pays wages for the first 15 working days of temporary layoff, after which you may receive afrom NAV.