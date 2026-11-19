19.11.2026 11:22
Housing construction starts in Norway down 53%. Weakest October since 2010
Key figures:
- October – 53% fewer units were started than a year earlier, while 18% fewer were sold,
- since the start of the year – 10,329 units were started (down 7%), while 10,696 were sold (down 16%),
- the past 12 months – 14,707 units were started and 13,443 sold; the organisation estimates annual demand at more than 28,000.
Sales in October were the second weakest on record for that month. As recently as September, construction starts were 4% higher than a year earlier, and after August the year-to-date result was 1% positive. After October, it is 7% down.
Apartments in apartment blocks are selling the worst
- apartments in apartment blocks – 5,634 were sold (down 20%), while construction started on 5,620 (down 5%),
- terraced houses and other small homes (småhus) – 2,568 were sold (down 13%), while construction started on 2,303 (down 16%),
- detached houses – 2,494 were sold (down 12%), while construction started on 2,406 (down 4%),
- holiday cabins (hytte) – 905 were sold (down 39%), while construction started on 989 (down 24%).
Sales precede construction. Developers usually begin building only after selling some of the units, so weak sales today translate into fewer construction starts later.
The new housing market shows no signs of improvement. The number of construction starts in October 2026 is the lowest for that month since we began monthly measurements in 2010.
Your region: only Hordaland and Finnmark are building almost as much as needed
- Akershus – 2,543 units started, 5,192 needed,
- Hordaland (Bergen) – 2,476, 2,485 needed,
- Oslo – 2,053, 4,397 needed,
- Rogaland (Stavanger) – 1,969, 2,839 needed,
- Trøndelag (Trondheim) – 1,130, 2,512 needed,
- Møre og Romsdal – 805, 901 needed,
- Østfold – 569, 1,643 needed,
- Buskerud (Drammen) – 537, 1,371 needed,
- Aust-Agder (Arendal) – 514, 627 needed,
- Nordland – 327, 441 needed,
- Troms – 287, 756 needed,
- Finnmark – 260, 264 needed,
- Oppland (Lillehammer) – 258, 594 needed,
- Hedmark (Hamar) – 248, 808 needed,
- Vestfold (Tønsberg) – 222, 1,270 needed,
- Sogn og Fjordane – 201, 310 needed,
- Telemark (Skien) – 161, 589 needed,
- Vest-Agder (Kristiansand) – 148, 1,089 needed.
Across the country, 14,707 units were started compared with a need for 28,088, meaning only slightly more than half. In Oslo and Akershus, less than half of what is needed is being built. Vest-Agder, Vestfold, Telemark and Hedmark are furthest from meeting demand: fewer than one-third of the required units were started there.
The statistics cover new houses and homes. They do not include renovations, public buildings or roads. Illustrative photo.Photo: Adobe Stock, standard licence
What this means for construction workers
Other data from recent weeks point in the same direction:
- in October, 1,040 people from the construction industry were temporarily laid off (permittering), 19% more than in September, NAV reported,
- in week 45 of the year, 43 construction companies declared bankruptcy, and in week 46, 25 companies in construction, earthworks and real estate did so, according to figures compiled by Byggeindustrien.
If you work in residential construction, ask your employer what contracts the company has lined up after the current assignment ends. Also check your notice period in your contract. If the company reduces work, the employer generally pays wages for the first 15 working days of temporary layoff, after which you may receive a benefit from NAV.
Industry awaits the 2027 budget
Negotiations on the 2027 state budget are ongoing. The organisation expects them to deliver solutions that will speed up construction. Among other things, it mentions:
- more funding for Husbanken, the state housing bank,
- higher subsidies for municipal rental housing,
- changes to mortgage lending rules that take into account lower maintenance costs of new homes,
- faster planning and construction procedures, as well as simpler technical regulations.
The organisation publishes data every month. The full statement and presentation with figures for the regions are available on the Boligprodusentene website.
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