Yellow flood warning for Vestlandet and Sørlandet. Heavy rainfall until Wednesday morning
Roads and railway lines may be closed
Disruptions may affect both drivers and train commuters. According to the Norwegian Water Resources and Energy Directorate (NVE), the authority responsible for water resources and energy, exposed sections of roads and railway lines may be closed.
Drizzle may freeze on roads
Meteorologists advise drivers to leave earlier, have suitable tyres and adjust their speed to the conditions. “It is important to be careful in traffic, as conditions may be slippery locally,” duty meteorologist Espen Biseth Granan told VG.
Up-to-date information on closed and icy roads is provided by the Norwegian Public Roads Administration (Statens vegvesen) at vegvesen.no/trafikk. The same information is available by phone on 22 07 30 00, by selecting 3.
Clear drains around your home before flooding
Move cars, caravans and other valuable items away from areas that may be flooded. If you keep valuable belongings in the basement, move them to a higher location.
Text prepared using AI based on the sources cited in the article.
Sources: VG, Varsom / Norwegian Water Resources and Energy Directorate (NVE), Radio Haugaland, Varsom.no.
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