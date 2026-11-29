Norway is feeling the effects of an ageing population. By 2040, the healthcare and care sector may face a shortfall equivalent to 42,400 full-time positions. At the same time, hospital efficiency is declining and their financial situation is becoming increasingly difficult.

In 2026, the Norwegian Office of the Auditor General (Riksrevisjonen) conducted four audits concerning population ageing. The results of the two most recent ones were published on 26 November. They point to the risk of a staffing crisis in smaller municipalities and declining hospital efficiency. The number of seniors in Norway is growing, while the number of working-age people per pensioner is decreasing.

Norway faces a staffing crisis. The biggest problems are outside major cities Forecasts by Statistics Norway (SSB) indicate a shortfall of 42,400 full-time positions in healthcare and care services by 2040. The situation may be particularly difficult in municipalities located far from major urban centres, where a higher proportion of seniors already live. Many people employed in local healthcare services are approaching retirement age. At the same time, municipalities are seeing little influx of new residents. In the future, some local authorities may struggle to provide services required by law.



The largest staff shortages are forecast among nurses and qualified healthcare workers. The latter group has the highest rate of sickness absence and is among the occupational groups with the lowest level of employment. Many employees are approaching the age of 60. Meanwhile, few people choose to train for this profession, which plays an important role in municipal care services.

Norway raises the alarm over population ageing. It may be short of 42,400 jobs.Photo: Adobe Stock, standard licence

Hospitals are losing efficiency. Their operating costs are rising The efficiency of Norwegian hospitals declined between 2017 and 2025. Currently, just over 10 per cent of state budget funds are allocated to specialist healthcare. Many facilities are reporting financial losses. Spending on wages is increasing due to higher pay, a greater number of positions and overtime hours. Hospitals are also facing rising costs related to debt, interest and depreciation.



The audit also revealed irregularities in financial planning. Many facilities include savings in their budgets without specifying sufficiently concrete measures to achieve them. Some hospitals are also struggling with maintenance backlogs in their buildings. Replacing medical equipment remains a problem, despite significant investment in hospital infrastructure in recent years. Some facilities are implementing solutions that allow staffing levels to be better aligned with actual needs.