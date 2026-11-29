Will Norway face enormous problems? Healthcare system facing major collapse
Norway faces a staffing crisis. The biggest problems are outside major cities
The largest staff shortages are forecast among nurses and qualified healthcare workers. The latter group has the highest rate of sickness absence and is among the occupational groups with the lowest level of employment. Many employees are approaching the age of 60. Meanwhile, few people choose to train for this profession, which plays an important role in municipal care services.
Norway raises the alarm over population ageing. It may be short of 42,400 jobs.Photo: Adobe Stock, standard licence
Hospitals are losing efficiency. Their operating costs are rising
The audit also revealed irregularities in financial planning. Many facilities include savings in their budgets without specifying sufficiently concrete measures to achieve them. Some hospitals are also struggling with maintenance backlogs in their buildings. Replacing medical equipment remains a problem, despite significant investment in hospital infrastructure in recent years. Some facilities are implementing solutions that allow staffing levels to be better aligned with actual needs.
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