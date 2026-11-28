When will the Christmas tree at Universitetsplassen in Oslo light up? The orchestra starts playing at 16:45
In brief
- When: Sunday 29 November, the first Sunday of Advent.
- Where: Universitetsplassen, Karl Johans gate 47 in Oslo.
- Music: the brass band plays from 16:45, the welcome is at 17:00.
- Lights: they will be switched on after the performances, the Gospel reading and a greeting from the Mayor of Oslo. The organisers have not given an exact time.
- Admission: free, no tickets needed.
Fifteen minutes of music before the welcome
The programme at Universitetsplassen
|When
|What happens
|16:45
|The brass band plays on the square
|17:00
|Welcome
|then
|The Salvation Army children’s choir sings
|then
|Per Christian Ellefsen reads the Christmas Gospel
|then
|Singing and a greeting from Mayor Anne Lindboe
|finally
|The tree is lit and everyone walks around it together
The University of Oslo website also lists an Advent concert in the Aula at 15:00. That concert is only for university staff and their families. The gathering by the tree on the square is open to everyone.
The lights will be switched on during the ceremony
This is a warm and beloved Christmas tradition that has gathered the residents of Oslo, the city's mayor, and the Salvation Army for a community celebration since 1919.
The lit Christmas tree in front of the university buildings on Karl Johans gate, on an old postcard. The date and photographer are unknown.Photo: Nasjonalbiblioteket / Wikimedia Commons, public domain
What does “juletregang” mean?
According to VisitOSLO, gatherings by the tree at Universitetsplassen have been held since 1919. The lights are switched on every year on the first Sunday of Advent.
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