Archival photograph of the Christmas tree by Karl Johans gate in Oslo. The date of the photograph is unknown.

Archival photograph of the Christmas tree by Karl Johans gate in Oslo. The date of the photograph is unknown. Photo: Nasjonalbiblioteket / Wikimedia Commons, public domain

On Sunday 29 November, the first Sunday of Advent, the lights on the Christmas tree at Universitetsplassen in central Oslo will be switched on. A brass band will start playing at 16:45, and the welcome begins fifteen minutes later. Admission is free.

In brief When: Sunday 29 November , the first Sunday of Advent.

, the first Sunday of Advent. Where: Universitetsplassen, Karl Johans gate 47 in Oslo.

in Oslo. Music: the brass band plays from 16:45 , the welcome is at 17:00 .

, the welcome is at . Lights: they will be switched on after the performances, the Gospel reading and a greeting from the Mayor of Oslo. The organisers have not given an exact time.

Admission: free, no tickets needed.

Fifteen minutes of music before the welcome The gathering takes place on the square in front of the historic University of Oslo buildings, which today house the Faculty of Law. The address is Karl Johans gate 47, a few minutes’ walk from Nationaltheatret station. VisitOSLO lists the event as 17:00–19:00, but the brass band will start earlier, at 16:45. If you want to hear it and stand closer to the tree, come a few minutes early.

The programme at Universitetsplassen When What happens 16:45 The brass band plays on the square 17:00 Welcome then The Salvation Army children’s choir sings then Per Christian Ellefsen reads the Christmas Gospel then Singing and a greeting from Mayor Anne Lindboe finally The tree is lit and everyone walks around it together

The University of Oslo website also lists an Advent concert in the Aula at 15:00. That concert is only for university staff and their families. The gathering by the tree on the square is open to everyone.

The lights will be switched on during the ceremony After the choir, actor Per Christian Ellefsen will read the Gospel story of the birth of Jesus. Then there will be more singing and a greeting from the Mayor of Oslo, Anne Lindboe. Only then will the lights on the tree come on. The organisers have given the order of events but no separate time for the lighting. If you want to see that moment, be on the square from the start, at 17:00.

This is a warm and beloved Christmas tradition that has gathered the residents of Oslo, the city's mayor, and the Salvation Army for a community celebration since 1919.~VisitOSLO

The lit Christmas tree in front of the university buildings on Karl Johans gate, on an old postcard. The date and photographer are unknown.Photo: Nasjonalbiblioteket / Wikimedia Commons, public domain