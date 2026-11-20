“We start processing your application for sickness benefits when we have your application and income information from your employer,”

a standard sickness benefit application – 5 weeks ,

, an application with a sick leave certificate from a doctor in another country – 10 weeks ,

, a case in which the employer does not accept the sick leave certificate – 4 months.

“Over time, NAV has introduced several measures to shorten case processing times, but they are still too long,”

NAV starts processing sickness benefits only once it has two documents: your(søknad om sykepenger) and(inntektsmelding).the agency states on its website.When both documents are in place, 70 percent of applications are processed automatically and a decision may arrive the same day. The remaining cases are handled by a caseworker. For these, NAV provides the following processing times, counted from the moment it has all the documents:There are many applications: NAV receives an average of around 10,000 per day. In June, the government gave the agency an additional NOK 20 million for employees dealing with sickness benefits.said Minister of Labour and Integration Kjersti Stenseng, quoted by Nettavisen at the time.