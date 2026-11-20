20.11.2026 07:30
When does NAV pay sickness benefits? Some receive the money after a few days, others wait for weeks
The rule is simple: for the first 16 calendar days of sick leave, benefits are paid by the employer (the so-called arbeidsgiverperioden), and from day 17 by NAV.
In comments under our articles about sickness benefits, readers write that “reality is completely different” from the regulations. One reader described waiting for eight months, although – as he claims – he provided all the documents. The same questions keep recurring in messages we receive from readers: on which days NAV makes transfers, whether submitting an application just after midnight speeds anything up, and what to do when NAV says it has not received documents from the employer while the employer assures you that they were sent.
Automation or a caseworker: where the difference comes from
When both documents are in place, 70 percent of applications are processed automatically and a decision may arrive the same day. The remaining cases are handled by a caseworker. For these, NAV provides the following processing times, counted from the moment it has all the documents:
- a standard sickness benefit application – 5 weeks,
- an application with a sick leave certificate from a doctor in another country – 10 weeks,
- a case in which the employer does not accept the sick leave certificate – 4 months.
There are many applications: NAV receives an average of around 10,000 per day. In June, the government gave the agency an additional NOK 20 million for employees dealing with sickness benefits. “Over time, NAV has introduced several measures to shorten case processing times, but they are still too long,” said Minister of Labour and Integration Kjersti Stenseng, quoted by Nettavisen at the time.
What most often delays payment
- The employer has not sent income information. NAV asks the company for it when the employee submits an application. Without it, there is no basis for calculating sickness benefits. A summary prepared by NAV for Fagbladet shows that in March only one in three employers responded within 24 hours, while three in ten income reports arrived with delays of between one week and one month. “When they fall ill, our members often have to remind their employer,” Vivian Jacobsen, head of the hairdressers’ union, told the magazine. Ask your company whether the inntektsmelding has been sent to NAV and request confirmation.
- There is no application. A doctor’s sick leave certificate alone is not an application. The application is sent after the sick leave period has ended; when it is ready to complete, NAV sends a message. NAV divides sick leave lasting more than 31 days into parts, and an application must be submitted for each of them. You must also send an application when your employer pays your salary during illness. The time of submission does not matter: the payment date depends on the day NAV approves the application.
- The sick leave certificate is from another country. You send a copy of the certificate to NAV and to your employer, and you also send NAV the declaration Egenerklæring for utenlandske sykmeldinger, separately for each sick leave period. NAV enters some foreign certificates into its system, and you can then confirm them on nav.no.
- You do not have BankID. Without BankID or another login method with the highest security level, you cannot submit the application online. The alternative is a paper certificate: give part C to your employer and part D, which is the application, to whoever pays the sickness benefits.
- You have several employers. A separate sick leave certificate is needed for each job, and NAV waits for information from every company. Such cases are more often referred to a caseworker.
- You have worked for only a short time or work on call. NAV sickness benefits are available to someone who worked for at least four weeks immediately before falling ill and earns at least NOK 68,274.50 annually. An on-call worker (tilkallingsvikar) who has no further agreed shifts usually does not receive sickness benefits. Exception: they have worked for the company for at least three months without breaks longer than 14 days.
- The employer does not accept the sick leave certificate. These are the longest cases. NAV gives a processing time of 4 months for them.
- The deadline has passed or there is an error in the application. As a rule, you have 3 months to apply: for days in May, the application must be submitted no later than the end of August. You can correct an error yourself in the Ditt sykefravær service on nav.no for up to one year after submission.
The application for sickness benefits is submitted after the sick leave period ends. Illustrative photo.Source: Photo: Adobe Stock, standard licence
When the transfer arrives: by the 25th of the month or within 5 days
- if NAV approves the application before the 20th day of the month to which the sick leave relates, the money arrives by the 25th of that month,
- in other cases, sickness benefits usually arrive within 5 days of the application being approved,
- if the application covers days in two months, the payment may be split into two transfers.
NAV illustrates this with examples. Someone is on sick leave from 1 to 14 April, and the agency approves the application on 15 April: payment for the entire period arrives on 25 April. Another person is ill from 15 to 25 April, and the application is approved on 28 April: the money then usually arrives by 2 May.
In December, NAV gives an earlier date: 12 December for applications approved before 6 December. Applications approved later are paid within 5 days. This year, 12 December falls on a Saturday, and NAV does not state on its website whether the transfer will arrive before or after the weekend.
You will see the payment in the payment overview on nav.no on the evening of the day the money was sent.
Before Christmas: no tax withholding, holiday pay only in May
You are also entitled to holiday pay (feriepenger) for sickness benefits, but not immediately. NAV pays it in May of the following year and only for the first 48 days of sickness benefits in a year. It amounts to 10.2 percent of those sickness benefits, or 12.5 percent for people who turn 59 in that year. If your employer paid the sickness benefits, the holiday pay from NAV is paid to the employer.
The agency writes in Norwegian: how to communicate with it
- Telephone: 55 55 33 33, on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Select 1 (private individual), then 2 (work, health and illness). Press 9 for the English menu. The adviser will tell you what stage your case has reached; have your national identity number ready.
- A written message through the Skriv til oss service, after logging in to nav.no.
- Chat on nav.no. An automated service responds around the clock, while on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. you can request a conversation with an adviser. Chat is for general questions.
- An interpreter. You are entitled to one when speaking with NAV if you do not understand what is being said to you and cannot communicate what you need. NAV books the interpreter and it is free of charge. Mention this when arranging the conversation.
- Authorisation (fullmakt). You can authorise a trusted person to contact NAV on your behalf: by telephone, at a NAV office and in writing. Without written authorisation, NAV will speak to someone else only if you give verbal consent.
Before the conversation, write down the dates: when the sick leave ended, when you sent the application, and when the company sent the income information. This is where the caseworker will begin.
How to manage when the transfer does not arrive
If you live in Norway and do not have enough money for food or bills, you can apply to NAV for social assistance (økonomisk sosialhjelp) and indicate that you need emergency assistance (nødhjelp). It is intended to cover the most necessary expenses for a short period, such as food, travel and bills whose non-payment could result in electricity being cut off. Assistance is not available to a person staying abroad.
If NAV refuses sickness benefits, you can appeal. The decision explains how to do this and the deadline. NAV states that it takes 12 weeks to process an appeal.
From January, some employers will pay sickness benefits for four months
The key conditions are described by the construction employers’ organisation NHO Byggenæringen:
- you must have been continuously employed by the company for at least 6 months,
- the employer pays sickness benefits for no more than 4 months in a calendar year, including the first 16 days,
- it pays only the amount that NAV will later reimburse,
- the employee signs consent to repay the money if the payment proves incorrect,
- the obligation ends if the employee does not submit an application for sickness benefits or NAV rejects it.
In some sectors, the change will take effect only in June 2027, while agreements concluded by employers in tourism and in trade and services require 9 or 10 months of employment, according to the accounting organisation Regnskap Norge. Companies without a collective agreement do not have this obligation. Ask the HR department or a union representative (tillitsvalgt) whether your company has a collective agreement.
The application for sickness benefits will still have to be submitted as it is today, because it is the basis on which the employer recovers the money.
This was absolutely crucial for us. We have members who were left completely without income for weeks and months while waiting for NAV to process their case after they fell ill. Now we are ensuring that the employer pays this money in advance, so people have income and the peace of mind that they will pay their bills on time, even if they become ill.
Where to check the rules and your case
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