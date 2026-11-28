A sharp warming trend is heading for Norway. In some regions of the country, temperatures will rise by as much as 30 degrees Celsius compared with recent days. However, meteorologists warn of rainfall and dangerous road conditions.

After a period of frost and sunny weather, Norway is set for a change in atmospheric conditions. A low-pressure system from Iceland is moving over the country, bringing warmer air and widespread precipitation. Above-zero temperatures will occur across the country. The Meteorological Institute (MET) warns that particularly difficult road conditions may occur in the final days of November.

Warming will cover all of Norway. Meteorologists warn drivers Freezing rain may occur in southern and eastern Norway. In the north of the country, rain will freeze upon contact with the cold ground, leading to icy conditions. Disruptions are expected throughout the country. A yellow warning for intense snowstorms has also been issued for the mountains of southern Norway. On Sunday, 29 November, convoy driving may be introduced on mountain routes.



The Norwegian Public Roads Administration (Statens vegvesen) assures that it is ready to respond to changing conditions. Services are monitoring the situation around the clock. Drivers have been advised to adjust their speed to road conditions, especially on sections prone to icing. The risk will be higher near the coast and bodies of water due to higher air humidity.

Norway has already faced freezing weather.Photo: pxhere.com

Temperatures to rise by as much as 30 degrees. Not everywhere will see rain In many parts of Norway, temperatures will rise by around 20 degrees Celsius. In parts of the Møre og Romsdal county, thermometers may show as much as 15 degrees Celsius, which means an increase of nearly 30 degrees compared with the recent frost. According to meteorologists, such fluctuations are not unusual at this time of year. They are the result of a transition from a high-pressure to a low-pressure system.



The least precipitation in the final days of November 2026 is expected in central Norway and the southern part of Nordland. There will be periods of sunshine accompanied by wind. The western and southwestern parts of the country must prepare for heavy precipitation. Rain will also affect a significant part of northern Norway. Most precipitation will only bypass eastern Finnmark.