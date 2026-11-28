Weather turnaround in Norway. Temperatures to rise by as much as 30 degrees
Warming will cover all of Norway. Meteorologists warn drivers
The Norwegian Public Roads Administration (Statens vegvesen) assures that it is ready to respond to changing conditions. Services are monitoring the situation around the clock. Drivers have been advised to adjust their speed to road conditions, especially on sections prone to icing. The risk will be higher near the coast and bodies of water due to higher air humidity.
Temperatures to rise by as much as 30 degrees. Not everywhere will see rain
The least precipitation in the final days of November 2026 is expected in central Norway and the southern part of Nordland. There will be periods of sunshine accompanied by wind. The western and southwestern parts of the country must prepare for heavy precipitation. Rain will also affect a significant part of northern Norway. Most precipitation will only bypass eastern Finnmark.
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