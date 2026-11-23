23.11.2026 08:08
Ticket prices in Norway may rise. Nine regions at risk of fare increases
Cheaper tickets may disappear. Nine regions at risk of fare increases
The issue is the cost of maintaining the reductions. The Red Party (Rødt), the Socialist Left Party (SV) and the Green Party (MDG) have announced that they will fight to preserve lower prices during budget negotiations with the Labour Party (Ap) government. The Norwegian Parliament (Storting) is due to consider the state budget on 7 December. Meanwhile, Vestland regional councillors will make decisions concerning the regional budget during a meeting scheduled for 8 and 9 December.
Five different prices in 15 months. Expert warns of consequences
Nils Fearnley of the Institute of Transport Economics (TØI) warns that passengers react more strongly to price increases than to reductions. In his view, frequent price changes make long-term expense planning more difficult and may reduce interest in public transport. Vestland regional administration director Robert Rastad, meanwhile, points to the importance of bus service frequency. According to him, funds allocated to price reductions could be used to increase the number of services during rush hours, in the evenings and at weekends. Rastad also stresses that for many travellers, a monthly pass remains cheaper than using a car when parking and road toll costs are taken into account.
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