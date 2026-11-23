The prices of monthly public transport passes in Norway may change as many as five times over a period of 15 months. In nine of the 15 regions, fare increases are possible as early as spring 2027. An expert warns that major price fluctuations may discourage passengers from using public transport.

The Norwegian government has proposed limiting subsidies for cheaper monthly passes in its draft budget for 2027. Previous support made it possible to reduce fares for buses, trams and ferries, but some of these reductions may prove temporary. Regional authorities point out that without additional funding, they will not be able to maintain current fares.

Cheaper tickets may disappear. Nine regions at risk of fare increases According to TV 2, monthly pass price increases may affect nine of Norway's 15 regions. Akershus, Agder, Buskerud, Finnmark, Telemark and Østfold have confirmed that reduced subsidies will lead to renewed fare increases. In Innlandet, Nordland and Vestland, price increases have already been proposed or deemed likely. Final decisions will depend on the adopted state budget.



The issue is the cost of maintaining the reductions. The Red Party (Rødt), the Socialist Left Party (SV) and the Green Party (MDG) have announced that they will fight to preserve lower prices during budget negotiations with the Labour Party (Ap) government. The Norwegian Parliament (Storting) is due to consider the state budget on 7 December. Meanwhile, Vestland regional councillors will make decisions concerning the regional budget during a meeting scheduled for 8 and 9 December.

Monthly passes may become up to NOK 300 more expensive.Photo: Adobe Stock, standard licence

Five different prices in 15 months. Expert warns of consequences The Vestland region is an example of major fluctuations. From February to April 2026, an adult monthly pass for one zone cost NOK 844, while from May to October it cost NOK 700. Since 1 November, its price has been NOK 504, but from February 2027 it may rise to NOK 538. Another increase is possible as early as 1 May, when, if part of the state support is retained, the price may reach NOK 734. If subsidies are withdrawn completely, the pass may cost as much as NOK 878.



Nils Fearnley of the Institute of Transport Economics (TØI) warns that passengers react more strongly to price increases than to reductions. In his view, frequent price changes make long-term expense planning more difficult and may reduce interest in public transport. Vestland regional administration director Robert Rastad, meanwhile, points to the importance of bus service frequency. According to him, funds allocated to price reductions could be used to increase the number of services during rush hours, in the evenings and at weekends. Rastad also stresses that for many travellers, a monthly pass remains cheaper than using a car when parking and road toll costs are taken into account.