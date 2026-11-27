The final tax assessments for 2025 will arrive by 1 December. Check that everything is correct
Who is still waiting for their assessment
The deadline follows from the Tax Administration Act (skatteforvaltningsloven): the authorities may not send notification of the assessment later than 1 December. Anyone still waiting should therefore receive it in the coming days.
Where to check the result
What to check in your assessment
- whether your employment income matches what your employer paid you, including if you changed jobs during the year;
- whether you have entered deductions you are entitled to, such as commuting expenses (reisefradrag), additional costs of working away from home (pendlerfradrag), loan interest and trade union fees;
- whether income earned in Poland or another country, and tax paid there, have been entered correctly;
- whether childcare costs (foreldrefradrag), such as kindergarten and SFO fees, have been entered;
- whether the part of the year you lived in Norway is correct, if you moved to or left Norway in 2025.
If something is incorrect, do not wait until next year. The correction will change your result for 2025: the authorities will refund the difference or require you to pay it.
How to correct your skattemelding yourself
- Log in to Min skatt on skatteetaten.no.
- Choose the skattemelding for the year you want to change.
- Correct the information or add what is missing, and submit the tax return again.
You can submit changes many times. After each one, Skatteetaten will prepare a new assessment. According to the authorities, processing a change submitted after an assessment may take up to 8 months. Once the deadline for correcting it yourself has passed, you can still ask the authorities to change the return (anmodning om endring). Details are available on Skatteetaten's page about changing and appealing a tax assessment.
When to file an appeal
Tax owing of NOK 1,000 or more is split by the authorities into two instalments. Illustrative photo.Photo: fotolia.pl, royalty free
Tax owing and tax refunds
If you received your assessment in August or later and the tax owing is NOK 1,000 or more, the authorities split it into two equal instalments. The first must be paid within 3 weeks and the second within 8 weeks of the day you received the assessment. A smaller amount is paid in one instalment within 3 weeks. If the deadline falls on a Saturday or Sunday, payment on Monday is sufficient. If you do not pay the first instalment by the deadline, you must immediately pay the full amount, and the authorities will charge late-payment interest.
The bank account number and KID for the transfer are on the invoice, as well as in Min skatt and on Skatteetaten's page about tax owing. Tax owing from a new assessment issued after changing your tax return must be paid in full within 3 weeks. If you cannot pay immediately, you can apply for instalments or a payment deferral (betalingsavtale). The application is submitted after logging in on the Skatteetaten website.
Skatteetaten pays tax refunds shortly after sending the assessment, with annual interest of 3.12% calculated from 1 July 2025. To receive the money, you must have a bank account number registered with the authorities. You can check it in Min skatt and change it via the Skatteetaten form. The authorities do not pay amounts below NOK 100. If you have debts to the state or municipality, the authorities may deduct them from your refund.
Certificate of tax residence in Norway
You can download the tax assessment (skatteoppgjør) and tax return (skattemelding) from Min skatt as PDFs. We will write a separate guide on which documents the Polish tax office requires and when it is best to order them before filing your PIT return.
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