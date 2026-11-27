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Tax correction

Something does not add up in your tax assessment? You do not have to correct it yourself

MultiNOR will help you submit a tax correction for 2023, 2024 and 2025 if deductions are missing from your assessment, for example due to commuter status, a parental deduction or loan interest. You can also book a free consultation.

Check correction assistance →

Skatteetaten decides the outcome of the tax assessment. MultiNOR is a private company, not a public authority.