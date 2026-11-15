15.11.2026 22:23
Strike in defence of Posten on Monday. Oslo metro and trams to stop for 15 minutes
Posten warns that on Monday, letters will be sorted and delivered with delays in many places. This applies especially to Oslo and other larger cities where demonstrations will take place. Most delayed letters are expected to arrive on the next day when the postman visits the relevant address. There should be no major problems with parcels, although they may also be delayed in some places.
Oslo metro and trams to stop from 15:00 to 15:15
“We are choosing a short political strike in order not to affect bystanders too much,” says Ola Floberg, head of the Sporveien employees’ union in Fagforbundet. He says that until 15:00, the metro and trams will run as normal so people can get to the demonstration.
Where the demonstrations will take place
Times in other cities:
- 15:00–15:45: Bergen (Torgallmenningen), Stavanger (Torget), Trondheim (Trondheim torg), Kristiansand (Kirkegata by Torvet), Tromsø (Strandtorget), as well as Tønsberg, Fredrikstad, Hamar, Narvik, Harstad and Alta, among others,
- 15:00–16:00: Ålesund and Molde (Rådhusplassen),
- 14:30–15:30: Arendal (Kanalplassen),
- from 13:30: including Askim, Oppdal, Støren and Røros.
Letters once a week from July 2027
Transport Minister Kamzy Gunaratnam (Ap) explained that people are sending fewer and fewer letters. According to her, we will soon receive only one letter per week on average.
Fagforbundet accepts letter deliveries once a week. However, it wants Posten to receive a new task in return: a “doorstep” service (dørterskeltjenesten). Once a week, the postman would bring mail and information from the municipality directly to the doors of people over the age of 75. The service has already been tested in nine municipalities. The union wants it to run nationwide as a three-year trial.
If the change comes into force, letters will take longer to arrive. People with a digital mailbox (Digipost or e-Boks) receive official correspondence there, for example from NAV or the Norwegian Tax Administration (Skatteetaten).
The “doorstep” service is supported by SV, Rødt, Sp and MDG, which have included it in their own budget proposals. The Labour Party government is currently negotiating the budget in the Storting with these four parties. The outcome of those talks will determine what happens to Posten.
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