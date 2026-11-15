On Monday, 16 November, employees of the Norwegian postal service Posten will stop work for three hours. They are protesting cuts in the 2027 budget proposal, which the trade union says could cost 2,000 of 3,000 postmen their jobs. In Oslo, the metro and trams will stop from 15:00 to 15:15.

The strike will begin at 13:30 across Norway. It was called by Fagforbundet, the country’s largest trade union, which has more than 418,000 members. It is a political strike, meaning a short, pre-announced work stoppage. Employees are protesting politicians’ decisions, rather than their employer. This is the first time Fagforbundet has itself called such a nationwide strike.



Posten warns that on Monday, letters will be sorted and delivered with delays in many places. This applies especially to Oslo and other larger cities where demonstrations will take place. Most delayed letters are expected to arrive on the next day when the postman visits the relevant address. There should be no major problems with parcels, although they may also be delayed in some places.

Oslo metro and trams to stop from 15:00 to 15:15 Employees of Sporveien, the company that operates the Oslo metro and trams, will join the strike. Ruter, the public transport authority, confirms that on Monday, from 15:00 to 15:15, the metro and trams will not operate. Metro trains and trams will travel to the nearest station or stop and wait there until the strike ends. Delays may still occur for some time after 15:15. Neither Ruter nor the union mentions buses.



“We are choosing a short political strike in order not to affect bystanders too much,” says Ola Floberg, head of the Sporveien employees’ union in Fagforbundet. He says that until 15:00, the metro and trams will run as normal so people can get to the demonstration.

Where the demonstrations will take place from 15:00 to 15:45. Speakers will include Fagforbundet chair Helene Harsvik Skeibrok; the leaders of three parties, Trygve Slagsvold Vedum (Sp), Kirsti Bergstø (SV) and Marie Sneve Martinussen (Rødt); as well as Siren Jensen from MDG and LO confederation leader Kine Asper Vistnes.



Times in other cities: 15:00–15:45: Bergen (Torgallmenningen), Stavanger (Torget), Trondheim (Trondheim torg), Kristiansand (Kirkegata by Torvet), Tromsø (Strandtorget), as well as Tønsberg, Fredrikstad, Hamar, Narvik, Harstad and Alta, among others,

Bergen (Torgallmenningen), Stavanger (Torget), Trondheim (Trondheim torg), Kristiansand (Kirkegata by Torvet), Tromsø (Strandtorget), as well as Tønsberg, Fredrikstad, Hamar, Narvik, Harstad and Alta, among others, 15:00–16:00: Ålesund and Molde (Rådhusplassen),

Ålesund and Molde (Rådhusplassen), 14:30–15:30: Arendal (Kanalplassen),

Arendal (Kanalplassen), from 13:30: including Askim, Oppdal, Støren and Røros. The union has announced 40 demonstrations. The main one will take place in Oslo at Eidsvolls plass, in front of the Storting, Norway’s parliament,. Speakers will include Fagforbundet chair Helene Harsvik Skeibrok; the leaders of three parties, Trygve Slagsvold Vedum (Sp), Kirsti Bergstø (SV) and Marie Sneve Martinussen (Rødt); as well as Siren Jensen from MDG and LO confederation leader Kine Asper Vistnes.Times in other cities: