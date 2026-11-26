26.11.2026 11:00
Starting Monday, an SMS from the state about church membership. It is not a scam; the message contains no link
What the message will say
What else is known:
- the SMS and email will not contain any links,
- they will not state the name of the community, as this is sensitive information,
- the full message will be available in Altinn, where you log in using BankID or another electronic ID,
- the messages are being sent in batches, so many people will receive the SMS later than November 30, but still before Christmas.
If the message contains a link, it is not this SMS. The safest way to access Altinn is to enter altinn.no directly in your browser.
Who will receive an SMS
This also applies to Catholics. On January 1, 2026, the Catholic Church in Norway had 170,983 members reported for grants, according to Statistics Norway (SSB). In these statistics, it is the largest Christian community outside the Church of Norway.
How to check where you are registered
- via Altinn – the message provides direct access to membership data in the Brønnøysund Register Centre,
- directly in the register – after logging in at person.brreg.no, select “Tros- og livssynssamfunn”; you do not need to wait for an SMS,
- without BankID – call the Brønnøysund Register Centre on 75 00 75 00, and the office will send a letter to the address in the National Population Register; it does not provide this information by phone.
A parent can also ask about information concerning a child under 15, by phone. The letter is sent to the child’s address.
The register shows the status at the beginning of the year. Anyone who joined or left in 2026 will see the change only in spring 2027, according to the ministry, around late April and early May. Catholics can check their membership in the Church register at medlem.katolsk.no/sjekk by logging in with BankID.
The headquarters of the Brønnøysund Register Centre, which maintains the register and sends the messages.Photo: Mahlum, Wikimedia Commons, public domain
Why the state needs these lists
Every year, by March 1, communities submit lists containing members’ national identity numbers to the register. The office compares them with the National Population Register, the Church of Norway register and lists from other communities.
Several cases have come to light in which people learned that they were members of a community without knowing it. More than 200 people filed complaints with the state, and more than 1,000 contacted the newspaper VG about 180 communities, Aftenposten reports. Sending the messages follows a Storting decision of October 6, 2026. The government is also considering whether to tighten rules and oversight of communities.
People should decide for themselves where they want to be members, and no grants will be paid for incorrectly registered memberships.
How to withdraw or report an error
- withdrawal – a written notification to the community is sufficient; the County Governor reminds that the community must accept it immediately,
- Catholic Church – a person aged 15 or over can withdraw using BankID at medlem.katolsk.no/sjekk; without BankID, they can send a form to the parish or membership office; a scan is sufficient; a child under 15 must be withdrawn by their parents using a separate form signed by both of them (information at katolsk.no),
- registration without consent – contact the community; you can also submit a complaint to the County Governor, stating the community’s name and organisation number. The state may then require it to repay the grant.
Until the age of 15, a child’s membership is decided by those with parental responsibility, usually the parents. Young people aged 15–17 decide for themselves.
The register is based on the status as of January 1. Anyone who wants to make a change before the following year should do so by the end of December. After withdrawal, the Catholic Church sends a certificate and information on the consequences, also available in Polish.
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