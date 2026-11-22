22.11.2026 12:37
Separate queue for NAV employees. Huge differences in waiting times revealed
Separate queue for employees. The difference amounts to months
The separate queue results from rules on impartiality and privacy protection. Cases involving around 22,000 NAV employees, as well as their spouses, partners and children, are sent to other offices or specialised units so that they are not handled by close colleagues. Access to documents is limited to a restricted group of officials. The arrangement covers most benefit-related cases, with exceptions including standard child benefits and pensions.
NAV admits inequality. Officials receive new instructions
Long waiting times delay access to prostheses and specialised footwear. A patient must first obtain a referral from their GP and then undergo an assessment at an approved orthopaedic clinic, which submits the application to NAV. Equipment fitting can begin only after a decision has been received. Solem points to the situation of children and suggests that NAV could use available data to prioritise applications from people under the age of 18.
Latest articles
- On Monday, electricity costs nearly NOK 4; frost from Wednesday. How much will you pay and where will it be coldest?
- From 1 December, a litre of fuel in Sweden will cost 3 kronor more. Industry warns of empty stations
- He turned the basement into bedrooms. Inspection ended with a hefty fine
- Government wants to allocate NOK 23.4 billion to Norgespris. Where on the bill can you see the electricity adjustment?
- It is rare for November to be this cold. Nearly 25 degrees of frost recorded in Norway
- Record imports and a huge trade surplus. Revenues of this kind have not been seen for years