Employees of the Norwegian Labour and Welfare Administration (NAV) receive decisions on orthopaedic aids much faster than other applicants. In 2025, their cases were processed in an average of 9 days, while others waited 137 days. NAV admits that a separate employee processing system has led to major differences in waiting times.

The inequality was highlighted by Tore Solem, an orthopaedic engineer from Trondheim. While managing the Østo orthopaedic centre, he noticed that some patients received decisions within the same week, while others had to wait many months. All of these people worked at NAV. Their applications were marked in the system as protected, so Solem decided to investigate the reason for such fast processing.

Separate queue for employees. The difference amounts to months In 2025, NAV processed 825 employee applications for orthopaedic aids. Their average processing time was just 9 days, compared with 137 days for the remaining 135,268 applications. In 2026, the situation for ordinary applicants worsened further. The average waiting time rose to 266 days, or around 38 weeks, while NAV does not have up-to-date data concerning its own employees.



The separate queue results from rules on impartiality and privacy protection. Cases involving around 22,000 NAV employees, as well as their spouses, partners and children, are sent to other offices or specialised units so that they are not handled by close colleagues. Access to documents is limited to a restricted group of officials. The arrangement covers most benefit-related cases, with exceptions including standard child benefits and pensions.

NAV has pledged to change its procedures.Photo: MN/K. Lukina

NAV admits inequality. Officials receive new instructions Harald Borgerud, director of one of NAV's departments responsible for benefits, confirmed the differences in an interview with Adressa. He admits that the separate queue for employees and their families covers fewer cases, resulting in shorter waiting times. The agency considers this unintended unequal treatment. Employees have already been instructed to give priority to applications in the longest queue. Similar problems also occur in other areas of NAV's operations.



Long waiting times delay access to prostheses and specialised footwear. A patient must first obtain a referral from their GP and then undergo an assessment at an approved orthopaedic clinic, which submits the application to NAV. Equipment fitting can begin only after a decision has been received. Solem points to the situation of children and suggests that NAV could use available data to prioritise applications from people under the age of 18.