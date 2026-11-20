Norway recorded its highest trade surplus since 2022. In October 2026, it amounted to NOK 121.4 billion, marking a 17.4% increase compared with September. The sharp rise was driven mainly by the increasing price of natural gas, with tensions on the European energy market pushing prices up.

The latest figures were presented by Statistics Norway (SSB). In October, not only did the value of exports increase, but imports also rose, reaching their highest monthly level in history. Norway imported goods worth more than NOK 108 billion. This was 3.9% more than in September, with purchases of data centre equipment and passenger cars having the greatest impact on the result. At the same time, the Norwegian krone strengthened by 0.9% on an import-weighted basis.

Gas reaches its highest value in years. Prices in Europe drive exports The value of natural gas exports reached NOK 105.3 billion in October. This was the highest figure since 2022, driven by a steady rise in gas prices observed since June. In October, the average price approached NOK 10 per cubic metre. By comparison, average annual prices over the past three years had remained around NOK 5. According to SSB, the price increases were caused by limited supplies of liquefied gas from the Middle East and lower-than-usual inventories in European storage facilities.



High prices were accompanied by a large export volume. In October, Norway sold 10.3 billion cubic metres of natural gas abroad in gaseous form, which, when adjusted for the number of days, corresponded to the levels seen in the first quarter of 2026. The situation on the crude oil market was different. The value of oil exports fell by 7% to NOK 52.4 billion because the number of exported barrels declined to 45.3 million, the lowest level since March 2025. At the same time, the average price per barrel increased by NOK 87, reaching NOK 1,156.

Trade balance over the past 5 years in billions of kroner.Fig. SSB

Electricity and weapons boost revenues. Other exports remain at a high level Growth also included exports from sectors other than oil and gas extraction. In October, their value amounted to NOK 71.7 billion, 1.2% more than a month earlier. It has remained close to NOK 70 billion for five months. High prices for aluminium, petrol and diesel are partly linked to the conflict around the Strait of Hormuz, which has affected international commodity markets. The increase in the value of electricity exports was particularly notable, reaching NOK 3.7 billion, the highest level since 2022.



Norway's defence industry is also benefiting from the international situation. In October, the value of arms and ammunition exports amounted to NOK 1.8 billion, while since the beginning of the year it has reached NOK 11 billion, an increase of 33% compared with the same period last year. Fish also remain an important part of Norwegian exports. In October, foreign sales generated NOK 17.3 billion, although both the value and volume of exports declined for several key species of wild-caught fish. At the same time, favourable farming conditions increased the availability of salmon, whose export volume rose by nearly 8% year on year.