20.11.2026 12:27
Record imports and a huge trade surplus. Revenues of this kind have not been seen for years
Gas reaches its highest value in years. Prices in Europe drive exports
High prices were accompanied by a large export volume. In October, Norway sold 10.3 billion cubic metres of natural gas abroad in gaseous form, which, when adjusted for the number of days, corresponded to the levels seen in the first quarter of 2026. The situation on the crude oil market was different. The value of oil exports fell by 7% to NOK 52.4 billion because the number of exported barrels declined to 45.3 million, the lowest level since March 2025. At the same time, the average price per barrel increased by NOK 87, reaching NOK 1,156.
Electricity and weapons boost revenues. Other exports remain at a high level
Norway's defence industry is also benefiting from the international situation. In October, the value of arms and ammunition exports amounted to NOK 1.8 billion, while since the beginning of the year it has reached NOK 11 billion, an increase of 33% compared with the same period last year. Fish also remain an important part of Norwegian exports. In October, foreign sales generated NOK 17.3 billion, although both the value and volume of exports declined for several key species of wild-caught fish. At the same time, favourable farming conditions increased the availability of salmon, whose export volume rose by nearly 8% year on year.
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