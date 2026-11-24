24.11.2026 12:27
Picking someone up in Oslo? Ask for three letters before you leave home
|Code\r\n
|Destination\r\n
|How to reach the train\r\n
|OSL\r\n
|Oslo lufthavn, Gardermoen\r\n
|Follow the signs for trains inside the airport. Vy and Flytoget both serve Oslo Central Station.\r\n
|TRF\r\n
|TORP Sandefjord lufthavn\r\n
|For the rail connection, take the shuttle outside the terminal to Torp station. A coach to Oslo is another option.\r\n
At Gardermoen, check the name on the train ticket
At Torp, put the terminal into the journey planner
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