24.11.2026 14:12
Passport without travelling to Oslo. Registration for the Bergen appointment opens today at 16:00, and for Ålesund on 1 December
Two appointments in December
- Bergen, 3 and 4 December – at the Honorary Consulate of Poland, Vaskerelven 39, 5th floor,
- Ålesund, 10 and 11 December – at the Catholic parish of Vår Frue kirke, Kviltunvegen 6b.
Only passport applications, for both adults and children, are accepted during these appointments. For other matters, you must still contact the consular section in Oslo.
How to register
- Norway, Oslo,
- consulate appointments – passport matters,
- enter the code from the image,
- the appointment location “Bergen” or “Ålesund”, rather than “Oslo”.
The Embassy notes that the number of places is limited, so it is best to be at your computer a few minutes before 16:00.
How much you will pay and when to make the transfer
- adult passport – 1,745 kr (1,570 kr plus 175 kr for delivery),
- passport for a child under 12 – 680 kr,
- passport for a child aged 12–18 – 960 kr,
- temporary passport while waiting for a biometric one – 400 kr.
The money must be transferred to the Embassy account, 1813 16 70857, no later than the day before the appointment. In the transfer reference, enter the first and last name of the person to whom the application relates, the words “passport appointment”, and the name of the city where the appointment takes place. Bring a printed transfer confirmation with you.
Before the holidays, it is worth checking the validity of the whole family’s passports.Photo: Adobe Stock, standard licence
A child’s first passport only with a Polish birth certificate
Without the child’s Polish birth certificate, the application for their first passport will not be accepted.
Photo and questions
A child with a Norwegian passport travelling to Poland
When crossing the Polish border, such a child should have a valid Polish travel document. A Norwegian passport alone is not enough, and without a Polish one there may be difficulties when leaving Poland.
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