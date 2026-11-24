adult passport – 1,745 kr (1,570 kr plus 175 kr for delivery),

(1,570 kr plus 175 kr for delivery), passport for a child under 12 – 680 kr ,

, passport for a child aged 12–18 – 960 kr ,

, temporary passport while waiting for a biometric one – 400 kr.

The completed passport is sent by post, so a fee of 175 kr for delivery of each document is added to the passport fee. Examples from the Embassy announcement:The money must be transferred to the Embassy account, 1813 16 70857,. In the transfer reference, enter the first and last name of the person to whom the application relates, the words “passport appointment”, and the name of the city where the appointment takes place. Bring a printed transfer confirmation with you.