You can withdraw from an online purchase without giving a reason by exercising your right of withdrawal (angrerett). You have 14 days to notify the seller, and the deadline starts on the day after you receive the goods.

Notification by form or a clear statement Start by notifying the seller that you are cancelling the purchase. Under the law published in Lovdata, Norway’s legal database, you can do this using a withdrawal form (angreskjema) or another clear statement.



Under the rules, you must prove that you notified the seller of your withdrawal from the contract. A copy of the sent message or form will be useful if the store claims it did not receive anything.

Exceptions: private purchases and selected goods



The law also excludes several types of goods. The right of withdrawal does not apply to: items made to your specifications or clearly personalised;

sealed goods that cannot be returned for health or hygiene reasons if the seal has been broken after delivery;

goods that deteriorate quickly or rapidly pass their expiry date. The right of withdrawal applies when you buy from a business. As Forbrukerrådet, the Norwegian Consumer Council, points out, you do not have this right if you buy from a private individual.The law also excludes several types of goods. The right of withdrawal does not apply to:

Returning the goods and shipping costs Once you notify the seller of withdrawal, a second deadline begins. You must send or hand over the goods to the seller within 14 days of giving notice.



According to the legal service Jusshjelp, the buyer usually pays to return the package. However, the seller covers the cost if they offered free returns or did not inform you before the purchase that you would have to pay for return shipping yourself.



You may inspect and test the goods before making a decision. The seller may claim compensation for any loss of value if you used them more than necessary to establish their nature, characteristics and functioning. They are entitled to do so only if they previously provided you with information about the right of withdrawal.

The seller may withhold the refund Sources calculate the refund deadline differently. According to the text of the law in Lovdata, the seller must reimburse you without undue delay, no later than 14 days after receiving the notice of withdrawal. Jusshjelp states that the seller has 14 days from receiving the returned goods. The version from the law comes from the official text of the regulations.



However, the law allows the seller to withhold the refund until they receive the goods or proof that you have sent them back. Once you show proof of posting, you do not have to wait until the package reaches the store.



An exception applies to stores that offer to collect the goods themselves. If the seller has offered to collect them, they may not withhold the refund.