Online shopping: 14 days to withdraw from a contract. Who pays for returning the goods?
Notification by form or a clear statement
Under the rules, you must prove that you notified the seller of your withdrawal from the contract. A copy of the sent message or form will be useful if the store claims it did not receive anything.
Exceptions: private purchases and selected goods
The law also excludes several types of goods. The right of withdrawal does not apply to:
- items made to your specifications or clearly personalised;
- sealed goods that cannot be returned for health or hygiene reasons if the seal has been broken after delivery;
- goods that deteriorate quickly or rapidly pass their expiry date.
Returning the goods and shipping costs
According to the legal service Jusshjelp, the buyer usually pays to return the package. However, the seller covers the cost if they offered free returns or did not inform you before the purchase that you would have to pay for return shipping yourself.
You may inspect and test the goods before making a decision. The seller may claim compensation for any loss of value if you used them more than necessary to establish their nature, characteristics and functioning. They are entitled to do so only if they previously provided you with information about the right of withdrawal.
The seller may withhold the refund
However, the law allows the seller to withhold the refund until they receive the goods or proof that you have sent them back. Once you show proof of posting, you do not have to wait until the package reaches the store.
An exception applies to stores that offer to collect the goods themselves. If the seller has offered to collect them, they may not withhold the refund.
Dispute with a Norwegian store: mediation
If the discussion does not help and the purchase was made from a Norwegian online store, you can submit the dispute for mediation to the Norwegian Consumer Authority (Forbrukertilsynet).
Text prepared using AI based on the sources listed in the article.
Sources: Lovdata, Forbrukerrådet, Jusshjelp, Pango.
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