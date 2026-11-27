One in five families with children in Norway has serious concerns. It is about Christmas
Norwegians are cutting spending. They are also giving up trips
Norwegians plan to reduce their purchases. The survey shows that 42 percent of respondents intend to cut spending on festive clothing, while 36 percent will spend less on gifts for adults. Another 31 percent will limit their participation in social events, such as Christmas parties. Nearly one in four respondents (24 percent) will reduce travel related to visiting family and friends for financial reasons.
Salvation Army activists support families and individuals experiencing hardship every year.Photo: Mette Randem/Salvation Army
Not only financial problems. Household budgets are becoming increasingly important
The Christmas data fit into a broader picture of the economic situation of Norwegian households. Over the past six months, 40 percent of them have experienced a deterioration in their financial situation. Not everyone expects improvement. Another 33 percent predict that their finances will worsen over the coming six months as well. Salvation Army representatives point to high costs of loan interest, electricity and food.
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