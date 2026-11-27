More than 138,000 families with children in Norway fear they will not be able to afford this year’s Christmas celebrations. Many residents plan to cut spending on gifts, clothing and trips to visit loved ones. The latest data show that concerns about the holidays stem not only from financial problems, but also from stress and the pressure of expectations.

According to the poverty barometer published by the Salvation Army (Frelsesarmeen), 17 percent of Norwegians are worried about financing this year’s holidays. Last year, 19 percent of respondents reported similar concerns. Among people in difficult financial circumstances, the figure currently stands at 61 percent. For families with children living at home, it is 22 percent.

Norwegians are cutting spending. They are also giving up trips According to forecasts by the Norwegian employers’ organisation Virke, the average resident will spend around NOK 27,000 on Christmas shopping in November and December. The amount includes gifts, food and beverages, among other things. Additional expenses related to the holiday season will amount to nearly NOK 4,300 per person. However, not everyone will be able to afford an increase in their household budget. Due to their financial situation, 17 percent of respondents expect a more difficult holiday season than usual.



Norwegians plan to reduce their purchases. The survey shows that 42 percent of respondents intend to cut spending on festive clothing, while 36 percent will spend less on gifts for adults. Another 31 percent will limit their participation in social events, such as Christmas parties. Nearly one in four respondents (24 percent) will reduce travel related to visiting family and friends for financial reasons.

Salvation Army activists support families and individuals experiencing hardship every year.Photo: Mette Randem/Salvation Army

Not only financial problems. Household budgets are becoming increasingly important One in six residents of Norway feels anxious about the upcoming holidays. Among these people, the most frequently cited reason is pressure related to expectations, mentioned by 44 percent of those surveyed in this group. Stress is indicated by 42 percent of respondents. Another 41 percent fear they will not have enough money for Christmas-related expenses. More than a quarter of parents expecting a more difficult holiday season believe that their children will feel the consequences of financial problems.



The Christmas data fit into a broader picture of the economic situation of Norwegian households. Over the past six months, 40 percent of them have experienced a deterioration in their financial situation. Not everyone expects improvement. Another 33 percent predict that their finances will worsen over the coming six months as well. Salvation Army representatives point to high costs of loan interest, electricity and food.