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Electricity services in Polish

Do you have Norgespris? Your electricity supplier contract still matters

The fixed Norgespris rate applies only to energy itself. Your contract with the supplier may include additional fees and other terms. A Viddakraft consultant, a MultiNOR partner, will explain in Polish what fees are included in the contract and what changing suppliers looks like.

Book a free consultation in Polish →

The consultation is non-binding. Viddakraft is a Norwegian energy supplier. You order Norgespris yourself through Elhub Min side.