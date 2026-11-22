22.11.2026 19:28
On Monday, electricity costs nearly NOK 4; frost from Wednesday. How much will you pay and where will it be coldest?
How much electricity costs on Monday
- Oslo and eastern Norway – NOK 2.96 on average, with the highest price of NOK 3.85 at 6 p.m.,
- Kristiansand and Stavanger – NOK 3.13 on average, with the highest price of NOK 4.09 at 6 p.m.,
- Bergen – NOK 3.02 on average, with the highest price of NOK 3.95 at 6 p.m.,
- Trondheim and Ålesund – NOK 1.64 on average, with the highest price of NOK 2.11 at 5 p.m.,
- Bodø and Tromsø – NOK 0.33 on average, with the highest price of NOK 0.48 at 6 p.m. (households in the north do not pay VAT on electricity).
In the south, this is around 20 percent more than on Sunday. This year, the average daily price there was higher only on 9, 10 and 11 November. Electricity will be cheapest at night, between midnight and 6 a.m.: around NOK 2.40 in Oslo. Prices are provided by hvakosterstrommen.no; the comparison with other days is our own calculation.
How much you will actually pay
- exchange price with the subsidy (strømstøtte) – around NOK 1.25 per kilowatt-hour,
- Norgespris – NOK 0.50, regardless of the hour,
- exchange price without the subsidy – the full NOK 3.85.
The subsidy applies when the price in a given hour exceeds 77 øre excluding VAT. The state covers 90 percent of the excess. You do not need to apply: the grid operator deducts the money from your bill. The limit is 5,000 kWh per month. The subsidy does not apply to electricity used in holiday cabins (hytte). The rules are described by the NVE authority.
With the subsidy, doing laundry at night rather than at 6 p.m. makes little difference: around 15 øre per kilowatt-hour in Oslo.
Where it will be coldest
- Røros: −25 degrees on Wednesday,
- Tynset: −23 degrees on Wednesday,
- Elverum: −14 degrees on Thursday,
- Kongsvinger: −13 degrees on Thursday and Friday,
- Lillehammer: −11 degrees on Wednesday and Friday,
- Hamar, Kongsberg, Voss and Trondheim: −10 degrees,
- Oslo, Drammen and Fredrikstad: −8 degrees on Thursday,
- Bergen and Stavanger: −4 degrees,
- Kristiansand and Ålesund: −2 degrees.
In Oslo, temperatures are not expected to rise above zero from Wednesday to Saturday. It will be warmer along the northern coast: Tromsø and Alta may reach 5 degrees above zero on Wednesday. The forecast may still change.
It will be almost the opposite of what one might expect. It will be coldest in the south and east of the country, while northern Norway will actually be the warmest.
From Wednesday, freezing temperatures are expected to persist all day in many places. Illustrative photo.Photo: Colourbox/NAF
Slippery conditions already
Do not pour warm water on an iced-over windscreen. “Boiling water is by far the riskiest option and should never be used” – Henning Sundvoll of Hurtigruta Carglass told DinSide. He does not recommend lukewarm water either: the temperature difference can enlarge a small crack, and the water may freeze again. It is better to warm the windscreen gradually using the blower and use a plastic scraper once the ice begins to loosen.
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