since 2023, many attacks by them have continued to occur in Western countries,

in Norway, they are increasingly forming groups and networks, including online,

interest in travelling abroad to fight is growing in Norway and Europe,

the IS and Al-Qaeda organisations continue to encourage supporters to carry out attacks where they live.

“This increases the likelihood that someone will succeed in carrying out these plans”

PST writes the following about extremist Islamists:The service assesses the threat from the far right as slightly higher than a year ago and now also considers attempted attacks probable. It points out that perpetrators of carried-out and foiled far-right attacks in the West have had simpler plans than in the past., Roald says.PST also reports that since 2025, the share of minors among perpetrators of attacks in Western countries has been increasing.