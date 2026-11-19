19.11.2026 12:05
Norwegian security services: attempted attacks likely within a year. Threat level remains at 3 out of 5
This is a one-year forecast, not a warning of a specific attack. The statement does not mention any locations or dates. PST says the assessment is intended to help more people recognise signs of radicalisation — that is, when someone begins to support violence for political, religious or ideological reasons.
Public broadcaster NRK reports that the assessment of the likelihood of an attempted attack has risen from “possible” (mulig) to “probable” (sannsynlig).
Threat level: 3 on a scale of 5
- Level 3, moderate – one or more people intend to carry out an attack, but have not taken concrete steps or do not have realistic plans.
- Level 4, high – someone has concrete and realistic plans and is taking steps to carry them out.
- Level 5, critical – an attack is imminent or has already occurred, and further attacks are possible.
Therefore, a higher assessment of the likelihood of an attempted attack and the unchanged level 3 are not contradictory. Norway has been at this level since 14 November 2024. PST says that the threat level itself does not require residents to take any action.
We assess it as probable, and there are strong grounds to believe, that extremist Islamists will try to carry out a terrorist attack in Norway within the next year.
Why this assessment
- since 2023, many attacks by them have continued to occur in Western countries,
- in Norway, they are increasingly forming groups and networks, including online,
- interest in travelling abroad to fight is growing in Norway and Europe,
- the IS and Al-Qaeda organisations continue to encourage supporters to carry out attacks where they live.
The service assesses the threat from the far right as slightly higher than a year ago and now also considers attempted attacks probable. It points out that perpetrators of carried-out and foiled far-right attacks in the West have had simpler plans than in the past. “This increases the likelihood that someone will succeed in carrying out these plans”, Roald says.
PST also reports that since 2025, the share of minors among perpetrators of attacks in Western countries has been increasing.
In an emergency, call the police on 112. Illustrative photo.Photo: Adobe Stock, standard licence
New category: nihilistic extremism
“They are not seeking to build an ideal society. They simply want to break down society and cause violence and chaos”, Roald told NRK. According to her, this is a nationwide, mainly online phenomenon, involving primarily minors and very young adults.
PST assesses an attempted attack by these groups within a year as possible — a lower level than in the case of Islamists and the far right.
In May 2026, PST described how such groups recruit children and teenagers: they gain their trust, shower them with attention, threaten them, sexually blackmail them, manipulate them and use brutal rituals. Children in difficult circumstances are particularly vulnerable. Some groups require new members to use violence.
What to look out for in a child
- what media a child uses and how,
- a change in behaviour,
- withdrawing from others,
- self-harm.
According to NRK, the service sees children as young as early teenagers in violent online groups. “We are unable to catch everything, and radicalisation often happens quickly”, Roald says. PST therefore asks family members, friends, schools and employers to report concerns.
Justice Minister Astri Aas-Hansen told NRK that parents should monitor what their children do online.
Where to report worrying signs
- 112 – police, in an emergency,
- PST – form on the PST website or telephone number 23 30 50 00 if you are concerned that someone close to you is becoming radicalised,
- police – form on the police website.
Sexual blackmail, threats or animal abuse are crimes that should be reported to the police. PST deals with cases in which violence is motivated by political, religious or ideological reasons.
PST published the assessment in Norwegian on its website. According to NRK, the government is working on a new national strategy against violent extremism and terrorism.
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