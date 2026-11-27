Eleven variants of Monster energy drinks are being withdrawn from the Norwegian market. The reason is the detection of a substance that has not been approved for use in this type of product in Norway. The drinks were sold throughout the country.

The Norwegian Food Safety Authority (Mattilsynet) has announced the withdrawal of certain Monster energy drinks. L-carnitine L-tartrate (LCLT), which is not permitted for use in energy drinks in Norway, was detected in their composition. The products were sold in selected independent grocery stores and kiosks.

Prohibited ingredient in energy drinks. Authority warns of effects of consumption The detected amount of the substance does not pose an immediate, acute health risk. However, Mattilsynet states that consuming it in large quantities may lead to symptoms. These include nausea, stomach pain and diarrhoea. The substance has not been approved as an ingredient in energy drinks on the Norwegian market.



LCLT is one form of L-carnitine. According to the Norwegian Scientific Committee for Food and Environment (VKM), the substance is used in dietary supplements and products intended for physically active people. It is mainly used in products in powder and tablet form. The same variants of Monster drinks are also available in Norway, but without the prohibited ingredient.

Buyers can receive a refund.Photo: MN

Drinks imported from Poland. Customers can get their money back Olenka Delikatesser is responsible for importing the withdrawn products. Its managing director told the VG newspaper that the drinks were imported from Poland, where the use of this substance is permitted. The company was unaware of its presence in the products’ composition. After discovering the irregularity, it notified all its customers about the product withdrawal. One pallet of drinks still in the warehouse is to be sent back to Poland.



Mattilsynet urges consumers to check the energy drinks they have purchased. They should pay attention to the product name, list of ingredients, best-before date and batch number. People who have drinks covered by the withdrawal can dispose of them. They may also return them to the place of purchase and receive a refund.