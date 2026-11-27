Norway withdraws 11 variants of a well-known beverage. All imported from Poland
Prohibited ingredient in energy drinks. Authority warns of effects of consumption
LCLT is one form of L-carnitine. According to the Norwegian Scientific Committee for Food and Environment (VKM), the substance is used in dietary supplements and products intended for physically active people. It is mainly used in products in powder and tablet form. The same variants of Monster drinks are also available in Norway, but without the prohibited ingredient.
Drinks imported from Poland. Customers can get their money back
Mattilsynet urges consumers to check the energy drinks they have purchased. They should pay attention to the product name, list of ingredients, best-before date and batch number. People who have drinks covered by the withdrawal can dispose of them. They may also return them to the place of purchase and receive a refund.
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