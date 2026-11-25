25.11.2026 12:46
Norway with the fourth-highest result in history. The amount could be even higher in 2026
Oil became cheaper and the Norwegian krone strengthened. Tax revenues declined
Eighteen companies paid petroleum tax. The total amount of tax liabilities for these entities was NOK 343.4 billion. Another 10 companies received payments totalling NOK 1.2 billion, resulting from the settlement of losses under the special tax. For one company, the assessed tax amounted to zero.
Petroleum revenues make up an enormous share of the taxes funding Norway's public finances.Photo: Bo B. Randulff, Even Kleppa/Equinor press materials
Norway expects higher revenues. The payment system has been changed
From the 2025 tax year, companies pay their liabilities in ten instalments instead of the previous six. Increasing the number of payment dates reduces the size of individual payments and limits fluctuations in structural liquidity. Five instalments fall in the year in which the income is earned. Companies pay the remaining five in the following year.
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