Norway has set the petroleum sector tax for 2025 at NOK 342 billion. This is the fourth-highest result in history, despite a decline of around 10 per cent compared with the previous year. Preliminary estimates for 2026 point to a renewed increase in tax revenues.

The latest data from the Norwegian Tax Administration (Skatteetaten) show that the value of petroleum tax fell by NOK 40 billion over the year. The decline was driven, among other factors, by lower oil prices and the strengthening of the Norwegian currency. Companies operating on the Norwegian continental shelf are subject to a combined tax rate of 78 per cent.

Oil became cheaper and the Norwegian krone strengthened. Tax revenues declined The average oil price in 2025 was NOK 718 per barrel. A year earlier, it was NOK 868, representing a drop of more than 17 per cent. At the same time, the Norwegian currency strengthened against the US dollar by around 3 per cent. As Skatteetaten Director Nina Schanke Funnemark points out, both factors affected the level of petroleum tax . Despite the decline, its value remains historically high.



Eighteen companies paid petroleum tax. The total amount of tax liabilities for these entities was NOK 343.4 billion. Another 10 companies received payments totalling NOK 1.2 billion, resulting from the settlement of losses under the special tax . For one company, the assessed tax amounted to zero.

Petroleum revenues make up an enormous share of the taxes funding Norway's public finances.Photo: Bo B. Randulff, Even Kleppa/Equinor press materials

Norway expects higher revenues. The payment system has been changed Preliminary estimates of petroleum tax for 2026 amount to NOK 463.4 billion. The figure includes NOK 417.3 billion in determined advance tax payments and NOK 46.1 billion in additional payments made by companies in the autumn. However, the final amount of tax may change. Advance payments will be updated in January 2027 based on new forecasts submitted by the companies.



From the 2025 tax year, companies pay their liabilities in ten instalments instead of the previous six. Increasing the number of payment dates reduces the size of individual payments and limits fluctuations in structural liquidity. Five instalments fall in the year in which the income is earned. Companies pay the remaining five in the following year.