1966 and earlier – no changes: 62 and 67 years, as today,

– no changes: 62 and 67 years, as today, 1967 – the first cohort with a higher retirement age, by around 3 months; these people will turn 62 in 2029,

– the first cohort with a higher retirement age, by around 3 months; these people will turn 62 in 2029, 1976 – retirement at the earliest at around age 63, standard retirement age 68,

– retirement at the earliest at around age 63, standard retirement age 68, 1987 – at the earliest at around age 64, standard retirement age 69,

– at the earliest at around age 64, standard retirement age 69, late 1990s – at the earliest at around age 65, standard retirement age around 70.

“No one should be surprised when they approach retirement age. The earlier you know that you need to work a little longer, the better you can plan for it”

The government provided examples for several birth cohorts:This is a forecast. If life expectancy rises faster or more slowly than currently assumed, the age limits will change accordingly. NAV explains it more simply: people born in 1967 and later must work one or two months longer than the preceding cohort to receive the same pension.The reason is that the pension depends on how long a given cohort lives. The longer they live, the more years the accumulated funds are spread over and the lower the annual payment is. According to the government, those who postpone the end of their working life in line with the standard retirement age will receive the same annual amount as earlier cohorts.– said Kjersti Stenseng.