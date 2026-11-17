17.11.2026 16:32
Norway wants to raise the retirement age from 2029. Who will have to work longer and who will receive a NOK 34,000 supplement
All other age limits in the system, including the earliest retirement age, are to be moved by the same amount.
We are living longer, and most of us remain healthy for longer. Therefore, we must also work a little longer if the pension system is to be sufficient for our children and grandchildren.
How much longer your birth cohort will have to work
- 1966 and earlier – no changes: 62 and 67 years, as today,
- 1967 – the first cohort with a higher retirement age, by around 3 months; these people will turn 62 in 2029,
- 1976 – retirement at the earliest at around age 63, standard retirement age 68,
- 1987 – at the earliest at around age 64, standard retirement age 69,
- late 1990s – at the earliest at around age 65, standard retirement age around 70.
This is a forecast. If life expectancy rises faster or more slowly than currently assumed, the age limits will change accordingly. NAV explains it more simply: people born in 1967 and later must work one or two months longer than the preceding cohort to receive the same pension.
The reason is that the pension depends on how long a given cohort lives. The longer they live, the more years the accumulated funds are spread over and the lower the annual payment is. According to the government, those who postpone the end of their working life in line with the standard retirement age will receive the same annual amount as earlier cohorts.
“No one should be surprised when they approach retirement age. The earlier you know that you need to work a little longer, the better you can plan for it” – said Kjersti Stenseng.
NOK 34,000 annual supplement: who is eligible and under what conditions
The full amount will be paid to a person who takes a full pension five years before the standard retirement age. For every month of later retirement, the supplement is reduced by 1/36. Anyone who retires two years before the standard age or later will not receive the supplement.
Conditions in the proposal:
- at least 35 years with an income of at least 2.5 G, currently around NOK 341,000 per year; years in which NAV credits pension rights for caring for a child or close relative (omsorgsopptjening) also count,
- at least 2 G, or around NOK 273,000, in each of the last ten years before retirement,
- average income over the last three years not exceeding 7.1 G, or around NOK 969,000,
- after retirement, earnings from work must not exceed 0.25 G per year; anyone earning more loses the supplement permanently.
The supplement is not the same as AFP, and you do not need to have AFP to receive it.
The government statement does not say whether the 35 years can include years worked in another country, for example Poland. If only years in Norway count, a person wishing to retire at age 63 would have to start working there no later than at age 28.
The full supplement is to amount to around NOK 34,000 per year. Illustrative photo.Photo: Adobe Stock, standard licence
Sickness benefits, unemployment benefits and disability benefits will also last longer
Separate changes concern people receiving disability benefits, as they cannot work longer to increase their pension. Disability benefits are to be paid up to a higher age, and their pension rights are to accrue for three years longer than today.
The lowest benefits are also to be better protected. The guaranteed pension (garantipensjon) and the minimum pension level are to increase in line with wages until the day a person starts drawing their pension.
Have you worked in Poland and Norway? Two pensions, two dates
As a rule, a Norwegian pension can also be received after leaving the country. Separate rules apply to EEA countries, including Poland, and are described by NAV.
For now, this is only a proposal. What happens next
The proposal follows a pension agreement concluded on 29 February 2024 by seven parties: the Labour Party, the Centre Party, Høyre, SV, Venstre, KrF and MDG.
You can check your personal pension forecast after logging into the “Din pensjon” service at nav.no/alderspensjon. The full proposal is described in the government statement of 17 November.
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