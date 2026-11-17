17.11.2026 16:32
Norway proposes a higher pension age from 2029 for people born in 1967 or later
How the pension age would change
The government wants a standard pension age (normert pensjonsalder) for each birth year. It would rise by two-thirds of the increase in life expectancy. The earliest age for claiming would move with it. Read the government’s announcement.
We are living longer, and most of us remain healthy for longer. Therefore, we must also work a little longer if the pension system is to be sufficient for our children and grandchildren.
Your birth year and the earliest age you could claim
|Year of birth
|Earliest claim
|Standard pension age
|1966 or earlier
|62
|67
|1967
|about 62 years and 3 months
|about 67 years and 3 months
|1976
|about 63
|about 68
|1987
|about 64
|about 69
|Late 1990s
|about 65
|about 70
Who could receive the early retirement supplement?
The full rate would apply five years before the standard pension age, with 40 years of insurance. A shorter insurance record would reduce the amount. Each month of delay would cut the supplement by 1/36. At two years before the standard age, it would reach zero.
- The government describes the earnings test as 35 years at 2.5 G or more, with at least 2 G in each of the last 10 years. Qualifying periods spent caring for someone can count.
- The draft uses completed income records. For a claim in 2030, it would check for 34 qualifying years up to 2028 and at least 2 G in each year from 2020 to 2028. The three-year income average could not exceed 7.1 G.
- After the claim starts, pensionable earnings above 0.25 G in a calendar year would permanently end the supplement. A lower limit of 0.125 G would apply in the first month.
The full supplement is to amount to around NOK 34,000 per year. Illustrative photo.Photo: Adobe Stock, standard licence
Other NAV benefits would follow the new age limits
People on disability benefit would move to an old-age pension at the new standard age and earn pension rights for three more years than under today’s rules. Before retirement, the guarantee pension and minimum pension rates would rise in line with wages.
If you have worked in more than one EEA country
State pensions from different countries can start on different dates. Each country calculates its share under its own rules. For example, Poland’s standard pension age is 60 for women and 65 for men. Check NAV’s guidance on retirement pensions.
Consultation closes on 17 February 2027
You can check your own forecast in NAV’s pension service. Read the proposal and consultation timetable.
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