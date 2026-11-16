Employees of the Norwegian Post (Posten) will hold a nationwide political strike on 16 November. The protest will begin at 1:30 p.m. In Oslo, the metro and trams will also stop. Union representatives warn that the government’s plan to reduce letter deliveries could lead to the dismissal of as many as 2,000 employees.

The reason for the protest is the draft state budget for 2027. The government proposes that letters be delivered only once a week, which would reduce spending on postal services by more than NOK 490 million. The changes are expected to take effect on 1 July 2027. Employees fear not only mass layoffs, but also the loss of experience and knowledge that may be important for the safety of Norway’s residents.

As many as 2,000 people could lose their jobs. Union representatives warn The Norwegian Union of Municipal and General Employees (Fagforbundet) estimates that 2,000 of the 3,000 postal workers could lose their jobs. The cuts would take place within a short period of time. Union president Helene Harsvik Skeibrok warned of the consequences of the proposal as early as 7 October, when the budget proposal was presented. According to her, it could be the largest wave of mass layoffs in Norway’s modern history. The organisation has announced strong opposition to the planned changes.



Afroze Ali Soofi, a union representative at the postal terminal in Lørenskog, told Nettavisen that he was concerned about the situation of employees and their families. He stresses that many Posten employees may have difficulty finding new jobs. He also fears the loss of valuable experience, as postal workers reach residents in different parts of the country every day. In his view, such a network of contacts is also important in crisis situations. Soofi, who has worked at Posten for 12 years, warns that once the positions are eliminated, rebuilding these resources may be impossible.

Changes at the post office will primarily mean significant job cuts.Photo: MN

Strike to begin in the afternoon. Metro and trams to stop for 15 minutes The nationwide political strike organised by Fagforbundet will begin today at 1:30 p.m. In Oslo, a demonstration is planned in front of the Norwegian parliament (Storting) from 3:00 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. Public transport workers will also join the protest. The metro and trams in the capital will stop for 15 minutes, from 3:00 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. This will be an expression of solidarity with postal workers who oppose the proposed cuts.



The government explains the planned changes by the declining number of letters being sent. Transport Minister Kamzy Gunaratnam has pointed out that Norway’s residents receive less and less traditional correspondence, with the average approaching one letter per week. At the same time, she stressed that Posten will continue to play an important role in Norwegian society. Soofi believes, however, that there are other ways to make use of the existing delivery network. As an example, he mentions the “På dørterskelen” service, tested among other places in Asker.