16.11.2026 08:03
Norway prepares for protest. Oslo metro and trams to stop
As many as 2,000 people could lose their jobs. Union representatives warn
Afroze Ali Soofi, a union representative at the postal terminal in Lørenskog, told Nettavisen that he was concerned about the situation of employees and their families. He stresses that many Posten employees may have difficulty finding new jobs. He also fears the loss of valuable experience, as postal workers reach residents in different parts of the country every day. In his view, such a network of contacts is also important in crisis situations. Soofi, who has worked at Posten for 12 years, warns that once the positions are eliminated, rebuilding these resources may be impossible.
Strike to begin in the afternoon. Metro and trams to stop for 15 minutes
The government explains the planned changes by the declining number of letters being sent. Transport Minister Kamzy Gunaratnam has pointed out that Norway’s residents receive less and less traditional correspondence, with the average approaching one letter per week. At the same time, she stressed that Posten will continue to play an important role in Norwegian society. Soofi believes, however, that there are other ways to make use of the existing delivery network. As an example, he mentions the “På dørterskelen” service, tested among other places in Asker.
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