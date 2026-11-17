17.11.2026 08:11
Norway is buying new cars in large numbers. Much could change from January
Record after more than 30 years. EVs dominate in Norway
Tesla became the most popular brand in Norway. In October, 1,548 cars from the brand were registered, just 55 more than Toyota. The Tesla Model Y was the leading model, with 1,429 registrations. It was followed by the Toyota bZ4X with 725 units and the Volkswagen ID.4 with 553 registrations. Chinese brands also achieved a record result, accounting for 22.5% of all new passenger cars registered in Norway.
Pictured: new vehicles in the Nordic countries, broken down into electric vehicles (green) and others (yellow).Fig. OFV
Government plans VAT changes. Drivers may speed up purchases
A similar situation is occurring in Denmark. From the beginning of 2027, the registration tax on electric cars is set to increase there, unless politicians decide to change the current rules. The share of EVs among new cars reached 88.4% in October. In Sweden, it reached 51.7%, and in Finland, 60.1%. OFV points out that accelerated purchases in Norway and Denmark at the end of the year could lead to a decline in registrations during the first months of 2027.
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