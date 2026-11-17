Norway has set a record not seen in more than 30 years. In October, 15,725 new passenger cars were registered, 41.2% more than a year earlier. As many as 98.8% of them were electric vehicles.

The Norwegian market clearly stands out from the other Nordic countries. Data from the Norwegian Road Traffic Information Council (OFV) shows that across the region, registrations of new internal combustion engine cars fell by 32% in October, while the number of new electric vehicles increased by 45%. In total, three out of four new passenger cars registered in the four countries were electric.

Record after more than 30 years. EVs dominate in Norway Demand for new cars in Norway has risen significantly. From January through the end of October 2026, 130,921 new passenger cars were registered, 5.2% more than in the same period last year. This raises the question of another record. OFV indicates that this year’s results could challenge the 2025 sales record. The share of EVs rose from 97.4% a year earlier to 98.8% in October 2026.



Tesla became the most popular brand in Norway. In October, 1,548 cars from the brand were registered, just 55 more than Toyota. The Tesla Model Y was the leading model, with 1,429 registrations. It was followed by the Toyota bZ4X with 725 units and the Volkswagen ID.4 with 553 registrations. Chinese brands also achieved a record result, accounting for 22.5% of all new passenger cars registered in Norway.

Pictured: new vehicles in the Nordic countries, broken down into electric vehicles (green) and others (yellow).Fig. OFV

Government plans VAT changes. Drivers may speed up purchases An additional factor affecting purchasing decisions has emerged on the Norwegian market. The government has proposed lowering the VAT exemption threshold for new electric cars from NOK 300,000 to NOK 150,000 as of 1 January 2027. The change could mean higher purchase costs for some models. OFV CEO Geir Inge Stokke notes that many customers may decide to buy before the end of 2026 to avoid a potential increase.



A similar situation is occurring in Denmark. From the beginning of 2027, the registration tax on electric cars is set to increase there, unless politicians decide to change the current rules. The share of EVs among new cars reached 88.4% in October. In Sweden, it reached 51.7%, and in Finland, 60.1%. OFV points out that accelerated purchases in Norway and Denmark at the end of the year could lead to a decline in registrations during the first months of 2027.