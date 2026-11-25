Norway’s population increased by 9,700 people in the third quarter of 2026. This was the lowest population growth for this time of year since 2004. At the same time, statisticians recorded another increase in the number of births.

Data from Statistics Norway (SSB) show that at the end of September 2026, Norway had a population of 5,646,600. The pace of population growth was primarily affected by declining immigration, which reached one of its lowest levels in two decades. A different trend can be observed in birth statistics.

Fewer and fewer people are moving to Norway. Immigration continues to decline In the third quarter of 2026, 14,600 people moved to Norway. This was the lowest figure for this period since 2006, excluding the pandemic year of 2020. The decline is part of a trend observed for several years. Following the sharp increase in immigration caused by Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the number of people arriving in Norway has been steadily decreasing.



The inflow of Ukrainian citizens is also decreasing. From July to September 2026, 1,700 Ukrainians moved to Norway. This is still more than before the start of the full-scale invasion. Since the beginning of 2025, the number of Ukrainian citizens arriving in Norway has usually ranged from 1,700 to 3,300 each quarter.

Demographic changes in Norway. Third quarter, 2000–2026.Fig. SSB

More children are being born in Norway. The trend has continued since 2022 In the third quarter of 2026, 15,800 children were born in Norway. In the same period of the previous year, 15,400 births were recorded, 400 fewer. The number of births has been steadily increasing since 2022. The latest data confirm that this trend is continuing.



The increase is also visible in statistics covering the first nine months of the year. Compared with the same period in 2022, the number of births increased by 5,100. SSB does not yet have data for the final quarter of 2026. Complete statistics will make it possible to determine the scale of this year’s increase.

Migration in Norway, 2000–2026. Data for the first quarter and the first three quarters of the year.Fig. SSB