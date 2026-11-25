25.11.2026 08:26
Norway has not seen a situation like this in 22 years. Fewer and fewer people want to live in the land of the fjords
Fewer and fewer people are moving to Norway. Immigration continues to decline
The inflow of Ukrainian citizens is also decreasing. From July to September 2026, 1,700 Ukrainians moved to Norway. This is still more than before the start of the full-scale invasion. Since the beginning of 2025, the number of Ukrainian citizens arriving in Norway has usually ranged from 1,700 to 3,300 each quarter.
More children are being born in Norway. The trend has continued since 2022
The increase is also visible in statistics covering the first nine months of the year. Compared with the same period in 2022, the number of births increased by 5,100. SSB does not yet have data for the final quarter of 2026. Complete statistics will make it possible to determine the scale of this year’s increase.
Migration in Norway, 2000–2026. Data for the first quarter and the first three quarters of the year.Fig. SSB
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