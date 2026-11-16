Norway is entering winter with exceptionally low water levels in hydropower reservoirs. Despite this, the country continues to export large amounts of electricity to Europe. Experts warn that if the situation does not improve, electricity prices could reach levels that force some businesses to scale back their operations.

November brought Norway its first severe frosts. As temperatures fell, energy consumption rose, and electricity prices set new records for three consecutive days. At the same time, the latest data show that water reserves in hydropower reservoirs in the south of the country are exceptionally low. The situation is further complicated by high energy prices in Europe, which encourage Norwegian producers to increase output.

Lowest water level in 20 years. Norway increases energy exports The Norwegian Water Resources and Energy Directorate (NVE) reported a worrying situation in Norway's hydropower reservoirs in mid-November 2026. In the south of the country, stored water levels are at their lowest in at least 20 years, and data covering central Norway paint a similar picture. Despite limited reserves, producers have increased the use of hydropower plants. NVE explains that lower temperatures, rising energy consumption and high prices on the continent prompted companies to use water that could have been saved for the winter.



As a result, Norwegian electricity exports increased. Over two weeks, more than 1.1 TWh of electricity was sent in total to the United Kingdom, Germany and Denmark. At the same time, Norway imported significant amounts of energy from Sweden, but exports to the other countries were considerably higher. Grid operator data indicate that electricity sales abroad also continued in recent days, although a weekend change in weather reversed the direction of some flows.

Norway's energy mix is based on a hydropower system.Photo: Adobe Stock, standard licence

Experts warn of soaring costs. Prices could exceed NOK 12 per kWh Tor Reier Lilleholt, head of analysis at Volue Insight, is voicing growing concerns in Nettavisen. The expert currently puts the probability that market forecasts of falling energy prices will prove wrong in southern and eastern Norway at 20 percent. That is twice as high as it was recently. According to the analyst, a lack of sufficient inflow into reservoirs during winter could lead to a dramatic situation in spring. The average energy price could then approach NOK 4 per kWh and, if electricity rationing becomes necessary, exceed NOK 12 per kWh.



Kristoffer Sivertsen of the Progress Party (Frp), who sits on the parliamentary energy committee, is also critical of the current situation. The politician describes continued electricity exports at such low water levels as madness. He points out that energy prices in southern Norway have already reached nearly NOK 5 per kWh, which could pose a serious threat to businesses. In his view, Norway should first and foremost ensure that households and companies have access to sufficient energy at affordable prices. Sivertsen fears that further cost increases could lead some plants to suspend operations.

The situation on the European gas market remains an additional risk factor. Germany has already begun drawing on its reserves, whose current level corresponds to stockpiles usually seen at the beginning of February. Future energy prices in Norway may therefore depend not only on precipitation and temperatures, but also on the development of the conflict with Iran and the availability of gas and wind energy in Europe.