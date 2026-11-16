16.11.2026 12:51
Norway exports electricity despite low water reserves. Soaring energy bills in the background
Lowest water level in 20 years. Norway increases energy exports
As a result, Norwegian electricity exports increased. Over two weeks, more than 1.1 TWh of electricity was sent in total to the United Kingdom, Germany and Denmark. At the same time, Norway imported significant amounts of energy from Sweden, but exports to the other countries were considerably higher. Grid operator data indicate that electricity sales abroad also continued in recent days, although a weekend change in weather reversed the direction of some flows.
Experts warn of soaring costs. Prices could exceed NOK 12 per kWh
Kristoffer Sivertsen of the Progress Party (Frp), who sits on the parliamentary energy committee, is also critical of the current situation. The politician describes continued electricity exports at such low water levels as madness. He points out that energy prices in southern Norway have already reached nearly NOK 5 per kWh, which could pose a serious threat to businesses. In his view, Norway should first and foremost ensure that households and companies have access to sufficient energy at affordable prices. Sivertsen fears that further cost increases could lead some plants to suspend operations.
New SSB data. How much did electricity cost after subsidies?
Before subsidies: 201.6 øre per kWh. This was the average total cost of energy, grid charges and taxes. It was 44.7 percent higher than a year earlier.
After taking support into account: 123.4 øre per kWh. This average was 6.7 percent lower than a year earlier, but 4.7 percent higher than in the previous quarter.
The difference, or 78.2 øre per kWh, represents deducted support. It is not the final price. SSB includes a weighted average of assistance under Norgespris and the regular strømstøtte scheme.
These figures cover the whole country and a completed quarter. They do not describe every November bill or constitute a winter forecast. An individual bill depends, among other things, on consumption, the contract, grid charges and the chosen support scheme.
Latest articles
- Norway wants to raise the retirement age from 2029. Who will have to work longer and who will receive a NOK 34,000 supplement
- What to do when working in Norway leaves you exhausted?
- A drone appeared just before the plane took off. What happened next worries Norwegian pilots
- Norway is buying new cars in large numbers. Much could change from January
- Isfjord Norway salmon processor goes bankrupt. What about the salaries of 300 employees and how much will NAV pay?
- Almost the entire Oslo Metro closed from 19 to 22 November. How to get to the city centre