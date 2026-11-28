Norse: unpaid wages case may take 11 months. Advance payment for up to one month
The processing time starts from the trustee's application
“I do not yet know whether there is any money for the employees,” says Håvard Wiker, Norse’s bankruptcy trustee, in an interview with E24.
The guarantee covers claims for six months
Older arrears are subject to a limit. The guarantee does not cover wages that fell due more than 12 months before the day the bankruptcy petition was submitted to the court (fristdagen). This is stated by Konkursrådet on the Statens sivilrettsforvaltning website.
A similar limit applies to feriepenger. The guarantee covers holiday pay earned in the year the bankruptcy petition was submitted to the court and in the preceding year.
Send your wage guarantee claim to the trustee
If you do not work after the bankruptcy proceedings begin, you have 14 days to register as a job seeker. Without registration, you may lose the right to have wages for the notice period paid from the assets of the bankrupt company before other debts.
An advance payment requires an unemployment benefit application
The advance is not automatic. As Nettavisen writes, you must meet the conditions for ordinary unemployment benefits. You must also assign part of your wage claim to NAV, and the agency will deduct the advance from the final settlement under the guarantee.
According to NAV, you should apply for the advance immediately after your employer’s bankruptcy. Submit an application for dagpenger and indicate that you want an advance on the wage guarantee. You can start the unemployment benefit application and job seeker registration on the NAV webpage for applying for dagpenger.
Text prepared using AI based on the sources cited in the article.
Sources: Norse Atlantic Airways AS / Cision, NAV, E24, Statens sivilrettsforvaltning / Konkursrådet, Nettavisen, NRK, NITO (Norges ingeniør- og teknologorganisasjon).
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