Norse employees may have to wait a long time for money from the guarantee scheme. According to Nettavisen, the processing of their unpaid wage claims may take up to 11 months . The time is counted from the day NAV receives the application from the bankruptcy trustee. If documents are missing, the case may take even longer. “I do not yet know whether there is any money for the employees,” says Håvard Wiker, Norse’s bankruptcy trustee, in an interview with E24.

The guarantee covers claims for six months

The wage guarantee scheme covers wages and other claims for a total of 6 months. According to the NITO engineers' union, employees choose the months that are most favourable to them, and they do not have to be consecutive. In total, the guarantee covers no more than twice the National Insurance basic amount (2 G) applicable on the day the bankruptcy petition was submitted to the court; from 1 May 2026, 1 G is NOK 136,549.



Older arrears are subject to a limit. The guarantee does not cover wages that fell due more than 12 months before the day the bankruptcy petition was submitted to the court (fristdagen). This is stated by Konkursrådet on the Statens sivilrettsforvaltning website.



A similar limit applies to feriepenger. The guarantee covers holiday pay earned in the year the bankruptcy petition was submitted to the court and in the preceding year.