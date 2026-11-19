19.11.2026 10:04
New route between Poland and Norway. It is known when the first flights will start
Flights from Radom to Oslo. New opportunities for travellers
The route is also intended to serve VFR travel. This refers to trips involving visits to family and friends, which were taken into account when assessing the potential of the new destination. However, this is not the only passenger group. Rudzki said that the connection will also be used by people who regularly travel between their workplace and place of residence. The decision to launch the route was preceded by analyses of demand and the operational capabilities of the airport and the carrier.
Radom Airport changes its strategy. New plan until 2030
The plan also includes the MRO and General Aviation segments. Expanding the scope of operations is intended to diversify revenue and improve the company's financial performance. In 2025, it recorded a loss of more than PLN 40 million. The new strategy therefore provides for the development of several areas of the airport's operations, rather than focusing solely on regular passenger services.
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