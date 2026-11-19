Polish Airports (PPL) announced the new route on Wednesday. The connection will be operated by the Hungarian carrier Wizz Air. Flights are scheduled for Tuesdays and Saturdays, which, according to PPL spokesperson Piotr Rudzki, will make it easier to organise both short trips and longer stays. The service will not be limited to the holiday season.

Flights from Radom to Oslo. New opportunities for travellers The new connection is intended to serve tourists, among others. Piotr Rudzki pointed out that the flight schedule will make it possible to organise short city-break trips to the Norwegian capital. Longer stays are also planned. According to the spokesperson, two flights a week will give travellers greater flexibility when planning their trips.



The route is also intended to serve VFR travel. This refers to trips involving visits to family and friends, which were taken into account when assessing the potential of the new destination. However, this is not the only passenger group. Rudzki said that the connection will also be used by people who regularly travel between their workplace and place of residence. The decision to launch the route was preceded by analyses of demand and the operational capabilities of the airport and the carrier.

Radom Airport changes its strategy. New plan until 2030 Warsaw-Radom Airport reopened after extensive redevelopment in April 2023. In February, PPL presented a new strategy for the airport's development, setting out the direction of its operations until 2030. It envisages a hybrid model, combining charter and low-cost airline services with cargo operations and other aviation services.



The plan also includes the MRO and General Aviation segments. Expanding the scope of operations is intended to diversify revenue and improve the company's financial performance. In 2025, it recorded a loss of more than PLN 40 million. The new strategy therefore provides for the development of several areas of the airport's operations, rather than focusing solely on regular passenger services.