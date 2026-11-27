NAV will send letters: on 28 November to pensioners, on 5 December to disability benefit recipients. The helpline is closed at weekends
Pensioners: letters on Saturday, 28 November
- had income in 2025 that changes the earnings-related part of their pension (inntektspensjon or tilleggspensjon),
- worked or lived in Norway, thereby extending their insurance period (trygdetid),
- had earnings in the year they turned 61, and these earnings count towards AFP in the private sector.
Disability benefit recipients: letters on Saturday, 5 December
- earned income alongside their disability benefit this year but did not report to NAV how much they expect to earn in 2027,
- will be allowed to earn more next year before NAV reduces their benefit (a higher bunnfradrag),
- receive a child supplement (barnetillegg), which NAV recalculates after a change in the basic amount G,
- will switch from disability benefit to retirement pension in 2027.
Most of these letters will be sent on Saturday, 5 December. Some may not arrive until Sunday, Elisabeth Njøs Hatle, NAV's professional director (fagdirektør), told DinSide.
What to check in the letter
NAV asks disability benefit recipients who have, or expect to have, income alongside their benefit in 2027 to check whether the income amount stated in the letter is correct.
A notification about the letter will appear on the NAV website after logging in (Min side). NAV sends letters between 7 a.m. and 11 p.m. and starts early in the morning. NAV itself does not send SMS messages. Only those who previously activated SMS notifications from Min side will receive an SMS, Hatle explained to DinSide.
A notification about a letter from NAV will appear on the website after logging in (Min side). Illustrative photo.Photo: stock.adobe.com/standard licence
How to contact NAV at the weekend
- also at the weekend – by sending a message to NAV after logging in at nav.no; NAV will start replying on Monday, once the contact centre opens,
- via the website nav.no/kontakt – through chat or a message,
- by phone – on 55 55 33 33, Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
We know that a letter from us may cause anxiety and concern, especially when our contact centre is closed.
Why at the weekend
The system sends letters automatically as soon as the calculation is completed. NAV cites the Public Administration Act (forvaltningsloven): notification of a decision must be sent when it is issued. “For now, we do not have the technical possibility to postpone the dispatch, but we start early in the morning so that as many people as possible receive a notification from NAV during the day”, says Hatle, quoted by TV 2.
NAV has already been criticised for sending decisions at the weekend. This autumn, it sent decisions on a higher earnings limit to disability benefit recipients on a Saturday. Some recipients became frightened. Among those criticising this were Elisabeth Thoresen, head of AAP-aksjonen, and Marie Sneve Martinussen, leader of the Rødt party, DinSide recalls. NAV now writes that it is working on sending letters differently, but any changes to the systems will take time.
Text prepared using AI on the basis of sources cited in the article.
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