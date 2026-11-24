Retirement pension and disability benefit from NAV arrive on 11 December, while child benefit (barnetrygd) and cash-for-care benefit (kontantstøtte) are paid on 30 November and again as early as 16 December. NAV deducts no tax from the December pension and takes half the usual tax from disability benefit. Things are usually different for pensioners living abroad, and the January pension will in most cases be lower than the December one.