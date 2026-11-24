24.11.2026 14:53
NAV pays early: pensions on 11 December, child benefit on 16 December. Which payments have no tax deducted
NAV payment dates in December
- child benefit (barnetrygd) and cash-for-care benefit (kontantstøtte, for a young child without a full-time kindergarten place) – 30 November (Monday) and 16 December (Wednesday),
- retirement pension (alderspensjon) and disability benefit (uføretrygd) – 11 December (Friday); pensions from the Norwegian Public Service Pension Fund (Statens pensjonskasse) are paid on the same day,
- parental benefit (foreldrepenger) – by 12 December (Saturday),
- unemployment benefit, including during temporary layoff (dagpenger) – 1–3 working days after you submit your employment status form (meldekort),
- work assessment allowance for long-term illness or injury (AAP) – 2–3 working days after NAV receives your meldekort.
The payment on 16 December is simply the December payment made early, not extra money. The next one comes in January, but NAV has not yet announced the date.
NAV guarantees that the money will be in your account with a Norwegian bank on the stated date. It may arrive earlier, because NAV transfers it to the banks a few days in advance. On the payment day itself, it may not reach your account until the afternoon or evening.
December pension with no tax deducted, half tax on disability benefit
From disability benefit, NAV deducts half the usual tax in December, and in June it pays the benefit with no tax deducted. Half tax in December also applies to, among others, the adjustment allowance after the death of a spouse or partner (omstillingsstønad, also paid on 11 December) and the transitional benefit for single parents (overgangsstønad). NAV deducts no tax at all from barnetrygd and kontantstøtte.
This is not a tax break: your tax is still calculated for the whole year.
The January pension will usually be lower than the December one, because NAV deducts no tax from it in December.
Dagpenger, AAP, sickness benefit and foreldrepenger: two weeks with no tax deducted
For sickness benefit (sykepenger), the same weeks are paid with no tax deducted, usually in the December payment. For foreldrepenger, the money for the same weeks is paid with no tax deducted, provided NAV pays it out this year. This is usually the November payment, which arrives by Wednesday 25 November. Back payments for earlier periods are taxed as normal.
New foreldrepenger applications approved after Sunday 6 December are paid by NAV within 5 days.
If your employer, not NAV, pays your salary during sick leave or parental leave, the payment date and the tax are the same as for your normal salary.
December payments from NAV arrive earlier than usual.Photo: Thomas Andersen, Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 2.5
Pensioners living abroad: December tax is often deducted as normal
If Norway may tax the pension, anyone who is not tax resident in Norway pays kildeskatt on it: 15% of the gross amount, with no tax-free allowance. For them, tax is therefore deducted as normal in December. If the treaty means you do not have to pay tax in Norway, you can apply to Skatteetaten for an exemption.
If you live in another EU/EEA country and at least 90% of your gross income from pensions, disability benefits, work and business is taxable in Norway, you can ask for your tax to be calculated at the ordinary Norwegian rates, with the same deductions as a resident of Norway. For married couples, the spouse’s income also counts. This rule applies only to people living in EU/EEA countries.
Money paid to an account abroad arrives 1–2 days after the date for Norwegian accounts. As 11 December is a Friday, the pension may not arrive until after the weekend. To an account abroad, NAV usually pays in the currency of the country where you live, so the amount changes with the krone exchange rate; for some countries, NAV pays in Norwegian kroner, euros or US dollars instead. NAV deducts NOK 3 for each transfer to a foreign bank. If the money is late, NAV advises contacting your own bank first, because the delay usually happens in the foreign banking system.
Without a tax deduction card, NAV deducts 30% or 50%
Skatteetaten usually makes the tax deduction card for 2027 available in mid-December. Check the details on it yourself then, because they determine how much tax is deducted from January.
Where to check the date and amount of your payment
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