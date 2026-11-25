In southern Norway, the average daily price is 2–4 per cent lower than on Tuesday. Exchange prices per kilowatt-hour including VAT, excluding grid fees:With the state electricity subsidy (strømstøtte), the most expensive hour in Oslo costs around NOK 1.24, while under Norgespris it costs NOK 0.50. The exchange will announce Thursday's prices at around 1 p.m.

Weather: −20 in Røros, icy roads in the north

The Norwegian Meteorological Institute's forecast for 7 a.m. (reading at 6:46 a.m.): −2 degrees in Oslo and Kristiansand, −4 in Stavanger and Drammen, −6 in Bergen, −9 in Trondheim and −20 in Røros. The temperature in Oslo is expected to reach no more than 0 degrees during the day.



Two yellow warnings for ice on roads and pavements are in effect in the north: in parts of Troms and western Finnmark until 9 a.m., and in parts of Nordland and southern Troms until 1 p.m.



Thursday morning is expected to be even colder: −6 degrees in Oslo and −8 in Fredrikstad. In the west, warmer weather is forecast from Saturday, with temperatures reaching 4 degrees above zero in Bergen.