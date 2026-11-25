25.11.2026 06:59
Morning briefing: electricity up to NOK 3.87, −20 degrees in Røros, poorer air quality in Oslo and Bergen
Electricity: most expensive from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Oslo and eastern Norway – between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m.: NOK 3.01; the highest price, NOK 3.76, is at 5 p.m.,
- Kristiansand and Stavanger – the highest price, NOK 3.87, is at 4 p.m.,
- Bergen – the highest price, NOK 3.79, is at 5 p.m.,
- Trondheim and Ålesund – the highest price, NOK 2.95, is at 6 p.m.; the average is 23 per cent higher than on Tuesday,
- Bodø and Tromsø – NOK 0.65 on average.
With the state electricity subsidy (strømstøtte), the most expensive hour in Oslo costs around NOK 1.24, while under Norgespris it costs NOK 0.50. The exchange will announce Thursday's prices at around 1 p.m.
Weather: −20 in Røros, icy roads in the north
Two yellow warnings for ice on roads and pavements are in effect in the north: in parts of Troms and western Finnmark until 9 a.m., and in parts of Nordland and southern Troms until 1 p.m.
Thursday morning is expected to be even colder: −6 degrees in Oslo and −8 in Fredrikstad. In the west, warmer weather is forecast from Saturday, with temperatures reaching 4 degrees above zero in Bergen.
Poorer air quality in Oslo, Bergen and Trondheim
People with asthma, COPD, diabetes, and heart or cardiovascular diseases should take care. The Norwegian Institute of Public Health (FHI) advises them, where possible, not to exercise near the busiest streets.
Healthy people do not need to stay at home. Poorer air quality is also expected in Oslo in the coming days.
At the levels of pollution we have in Norway, it is better to be active outdoors than to sit still at home.
On frosty days, air quality in large cities is poorer, especially near busy streets. Illustrative photo.Photo: stock.adobe.com/standard licence
Budget: deadline expires today at 10 a.m.
The opposition Progress Party (Frp) presented its own alternative budget. It wants to halve VAT on food, reduce fuel taxes and keep Norgespris at its current level, while cutting, among other things, foreign aid, climate spending and NRK funding by a total of NOK 63 billion, NRK reports. This is an opposition proposal, not the government's plan.
Postponing school start: vote on Thursday
The rules will not change immediately. The government will have to prepare a proposal to amend the Education Act.
Trains: Vestfold Line unchanged until Sunday
Krone exchange rate and Christmas in numbers
One month remains until Christmas Eve. In a Salvation Army (Frelsesarmeen) survey, 22 per cent of families with children said they were worried whether they would have enough money for Christmas. TV 2 reports the findings.
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