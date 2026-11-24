24.11.2026 07:34
Morning briefing: electricity in Oslo up to NOK 4.28, Storting to vote on postponing school start, budget still unresolved
Electricity: most expensive from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Oslo and eastern Norway – NOK 3.49 in the morning between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m.; the highest price, NOK 4.28, is at 5 p.m.,
- Kristiansand and Stavanger – the highest price, NOK 4.56, is at 5 p.m.,
- Bergen – the highest price, NOK 4.39, is at 5 p.m.,
- Trondheim and Ålesund – the highest price, NOK 2.24, is at 7 p.m.,
- Bodø and Tromsø – NOK 0.41 on average.
With the state subsidy (strømstøtte), the most expensive hour in Oslo costs around NOK 1.29, while under Norgespris it costs NOK 0.50. The exchange will announce Wednesday’s prices at around 1 p.m.
Weather: freezing morning, ice in the north
From 3 p.m. until Wednesday at 1 p.m., a yellow warning for ice on roads and pavements is in force in parts of Nordland and southern Troms.
The coldest weather is expected on Thursday and Friday: −6 degrees in Oslo and down to −23 in Røros.
Storting to vote on postponing school start
Today, it is possible to apply for a postponement (utsatt skolestart), but an assessment by the educational-psychological counselling service (PP-tjenesten) is required, and municipalities apply the rules differently. Frp wants a simpler process when parents, kindergarten and school agree. In 2025, 331 six-year-olds remained in kindergarten for an additional year, or around 0.6 per cent of their age group.
The vote itself does not yet change the regulations. Afterwards, the government is to return to the Storting with a specific proposal.
If both parents agree that a child should wait one year before starting school, Frp sees no problem with that.
In Norway, children start first grade in the year they turn six. Illustrative photo.Photo: Fotolia
2027 budget: fourth day after the deadline
According to Dagbladet, the talks have stalled over fuel taxes and emissions cuts. There is said to be more progress on the issue of the postal service Posten, where, according to the Fagforbundet trade union, 2,000 postal workers could lose their jobs.
The Norgespris rate for 2027 depends, among other things, on the budget. The government proposes 56.25 øre including VAT instead of the current 50 øre.
Trains: Vestfold Line closed until Sunday
Krone exchange rate and prices in shops
A pre-Christmas price war is underway in shops. Retail chains are cutting prices on, among other things, gingerbread, Christmas sausages and marzipan, reports DinSide. The same product can cost differently in each chain, so it is worth comparing prices before making larger purchases.
MojaNorwegia turns 18 today
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