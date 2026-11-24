In the south of the country, this is the third most expensive day of the year. Exchange prices per kilowatt-hour, including VAT but excluding grid charges:With the state subsidy (strømstøtte), the most expensive hour in Oslo costs around NOK 1.29, while under Norgespris it costs NOK 0.50. The exchange will announce Wednesday’s prices at around 1 p.m.

Electricity on Tuesday at up to NOK 4.56. It is the third most expensive day of the year, and the worst frost is yet to come

Weather: freezing morning, ice in the north

The Norwegian Meteorological Institute’s forecast for 7 a.m. (reading at 7:30 a.m.): −4 degrees in Oslo, −5 in Bergen, −6 in Trondheim and Kristiansand, and −7 in Drammen. During the day, Oslo is expected to reach 1 degree above zero, with clear skies in the afternoon.



From 3 p.m. until Wednesday at 1 p.m., a yellow warning for ice on roads and pavements is in force in parts of Nordland and southern Troms.



The coldest weather is expected on Thursday and Friday: −6 degrees in Oslo and down to −23 in Røros.