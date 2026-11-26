26.11.2026 07:36
Morning briefing: 3 out of 4 products became cheaper after Black Friday, a text message from the government, thaw this weekend
Black Friday: it is often worth waiting
According to Forbrukerrådet, shops often make promotions look better than they really are, and prices change throughout the year. One in five people in Norway says they felt deceived when shopping on Black Friday.
We advise people not to let themselves get stressed during major shopping days, because the price usually drops again.
SMS from the government from Monday. It is not a scam
The government is doing this following a decision by the Storting. More than 200 people filed complaints after discovering they had been registered with a community against their will. The SMS messages will be sent in batches to avoid overloading the registry website in Brønnøysund, NRK reports. The safest way to access Altinn is to enter altinn.no directly in your browser.
On the first Sunday of Advent, Christmas lights are switched on in many cities. Illustrative photo.Photo: stock.adobe.com/standard licence
Weather: frost and sunshine, warmer at the weekend
It will get warmer over the weekend. In Bergen, Stavanger and Kristiansand, temperatures are expected to remain above zero even at night from Saturday, and in Oslo and Trondheim from Sunday. When a thaw follows frost, pavements and roads can be slippery, so it is a good idea to allow extra time for weekend trips.
Weekend: first Sunday of Advent
On Sunday evening the first trains return to the Vestfold Line between Asker and Stokke, but only the last three scheduled departures in each direction. Replacement buses will run on all other departures for one more week, rail infrastructure manager Bane NOR said on Thursday. Under the earlier plan, all trains were due to resume on Sunday.
Budget: MDG is still in talks with the government
Flights: Norse cancels some services
At Værnes Airport near Trondheim, passengers were evacuated onto the apron on Thursday morning because of a fire alarm. There was no fire or smoke, and everyone was allowed back inside after a short time, NRK reports.
Krone exchange rate
There are 28 days left until Christmas Eve. Have a nice Thursday.
Text prepared with the use of AI based on the sources cited in the article.
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