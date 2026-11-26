Weather: frost and sunshine, warmer at the weekend

According to the Norwegian Meteorological Institute’s forecast for 7 a.m. (reading at 7:31 a.m.), it is −6 degrees in Oslo, −6 in Bergen, −8 in Drammen and Trondheim, and −26 in Røros. The day is expected to be cloudless, with a high of −1 degree in Oslo. There are no weather warnings on land.



It will get warmer over the weekend. In Bergen, Stavanger and Kristiansand, temperatures are expected to remain above zero even at night from Saturday, and in Oslo and Trondheim from Sunday. When a thaw follows frost, pavements and roads can be slippery, so it is a good idea to allow extra time for weekend trips.