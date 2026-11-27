Morning briefing: −27 degrees in Røros, flu season is picking up, Norse cancels more flights
Flu: vaccine takes effect after one to two weeks
The vaccine is recommended, among others, for children and adults in risk groups, pregnant women after week 12, and healthcare workers who have close contact with patients. Vaccinations are provided by GPs (fastlege), municipalities and pharmacies, often without an appointment at pharmacies. According to helsenorge.no, for risk groups the vaccine itself costs NOK 101 this season, and usually NOK 308 including administration (the rate recommended by the Norwegian Directorate of Health; the municipality may set a different rate). Others pay around NOK 200 for the vaccine, plus an administration fee.
Protection against flu and COVID-19 is achieved one to two weeks after vaccination. That is why it is important that people for whom the vaccine is recommended receive it now, before infections increase further.
Norse: planes grounded, flights cancelled through Saturday
The airline announced that unless it quickly receives funds for ongoing operations, it will file for bankruptcy. It is in talks with investors. Anyone holding a Norse ticket should check their flight on the airline's or airport's website.
Risk groups pay NOK 101 for the flu vaccine this season. Illustrative photo.Photo: fotolia
Weather: frost in the morning, warmer from Sunday
It will get warmer from the weekend. In Bergen, Stavanger and Kristiansand, temperatures are expected to be above zero even at night from Saturday, and in Oslo from Sunday. On Tuesday, the lowest temperature in Oslo is forecast to be +7 degrees. After frost, a thaw often means slippery pavements and roads.
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Sunday is the first Sunday of Advent, and there are 27 days left until Christmas Eve. Have a nice Friday.
Text prepared using AI on the basis of sources cited in the article.
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