17.11.2026 13:01
Lofoten mayor seeks drone restrictions around the Reinebringen trail
Residents describe drones outside their windows
On 12 November, Sverdrup discussed the problem with police, Widerøe and drone operators at a conference organised by Norway’s Civil Aviation Authority and the Norwegian Pilots’ Association. The Civil Aviation Authority’s account of the discussion (in Norwegian).
Why the mayor singles out Reinebringen
The mayor wants restrictions in selected places. She has pointed to Oslo’s rental scooters as an example of how users can be shown local rules and limits. Drones would still have a role in rescue work and in surveying unstable slopes.
What police say happened at Svolvær Airport
The local police chief told NRK that officers searched after the first report and found neither the operator nor the drone. When the witness later reported another sighting, the patrol was on a different call. NRK’s report includes the witness’s account and the police response (in Norwegian).
Which airport rule already applies?
To fly a drone within five kilometres of an airport in Norway, you need permission from local air traffic control. Check Avinor’s drone guidance before flying.
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