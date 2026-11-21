21.11.2026 09:35
It is rare for November to be this cold. Nearly 25 degrees of frost recorded in Norway
It has only been this cold once before. Meteorologists point to an exceptional November
This time, the record was not broken. However, Wahl stresses that such severe frost is unusual for November, as temperatures below minus 20 degrees Celsius occur relatively rarely at this time of year. Particularly sharp temperature drops were recorded in mountainous areas. On the night of 17 to 18 November 2026, such values were registered simultaneously in Grotli, Folldal and at Filefjell.
The cause of such severe frost is known. Low temperatures will persist
Clear weather is also significant. The past few days have brought plenty of sunshine and clear skies, which during the cold part of the year promotes intense nighttime cooling of the ground. The cold weather is continuing.
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