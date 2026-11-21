The coldest night of this autumn in Norway. On 18 November, the temperature dropped to minus 24.6 degrees.

The coldest night of this autumn in Norway. On 18 November, the temperature dropped to minus 24.6 degrees. Fot. Fotolia (zdjęcie poglądowe)

On the night of 17 to 18 November 2026, the temperature in the mountains of southern Norway dropped to minus 24.6 degrees Celsius. This is the lowest reading recorded in the country this autumn. Meteorologists point out that such severe frost in November is rare, and low temperatures are expected to persist until the end of the week.

The coldest temperature was recorded in Grotli, in the municipality of Skjåk. The Norwegian Meteorological Institute (MET) reported on 18 November that this was where the lowest temperature of this year's autumn season was recorded. Severe frost also occurred in other locations. In Folldal, thermometers showed minus 22.1 degrees Celsius, while at Filefjell the temperature dropped to minus 20.5 degrees Celsius.

It has only been this cold once before. Meteorologists point to an exceptional November The temperature in Grotli came close to historic values. As duty meteorologist Bente Wahl explains, only once in the past 15 years has a lower temperature been recorded there in November. That was on 8 November 2016, when thermometers showed minus 26.2 degrees Celsius.



This time, the record was not broken. However, Wahl stresses that such severe frost is unusual for November, as temperatures below minus 20 degrees Celsius occur relatively rarely at this time of year. Particularly sharp temperature drops were recorded in mountainous areas. On the night of 17 to 18 November 2026, such values were registered simultaneously in Grotli, Folldal and at Filefjell.

Norwegian meteorologists describe November as exceptionally frosty.Photo: Colourbox/NAF

The cause of such severe frost is known. Low temperatures will persist The current cold spell is caused by the position of the jet stream. According to Wahl, it runs south of Scandinavia, causing low-pressure systems to move further south. A northerly wind is flowing into Norway, bringing masses of cold air that are responsible for the considerable temperature drops.



Clear weather is also significant. The past few days have brought plenty of sunshine and clear skies, which during the cold part of the year promotes intense nighttime cooling of the ground. The cold weather is continuing.