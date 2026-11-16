16.11.2026 21:43
Isfjord Norway salmon processor goes bankrupt. What about the salaries of 300 employees and how much will NAV pay?
“This is a very sad day in the history of Isfjord Norway. Around 300 capable employees may lose their jobs.” – company head Liv Randi Sira wrote in a statement.
The problems had been apparent for weeks. In October, the company stopped making payments to suppliers and then placed 163 people on temporary layoff (permittering).
Several people were crying and wondering how they would pay their bills, how they would buy food as single parents with children. We were supposed to receive our salary on the 15th, but now we will not get it.
Dates important for employees
- 13 November 2026 – the day the bankruptcy petition reached the court (fristdag in Norwegian). This date determines which outstanding claims are covered by the wage guarantee scheme.
- 16 November 2026 – opening of the bankruptcy proceedings.
- 14 December 2026 – deadline for submitting claims to the bankruptcy trustee.
- 7 January 2027, 12:00 p.m. – first creditors' meeting, held online.
The bankruptcy trustee (bostyrer) is attorney Terje Aas from Trondheim. The address to which claims should be sent is provided in the announcement in the Brønnøysund Register. All questions concerning the bankruptcy should be directed to the trustee.
How much the wage guarantee scheme will pay
- outstanding salary for a maximum of 6 months,
- a total maximum of NOK 273,098 per person; this amount includes salary, holiday pay (feriepenger) and other claims,
- only claims that the employer should have paid no earlier than 12 months before 13 November 2026,
- holiday pay earned in 2026 and 2025,
- salary for up to one month after the opening of bankruptcy proceedings,
- as well as overtime, holiday supplements, piecework pay and commissions.
The guarantee does not cover tips or expenses paid by the employee, for example for a car or tickets. It also does not apply to self-employed persons or contractors. NAV deducts other income from the period covered by the application from the payment.
The guarantee applies to employees of the company that went bankrupt. According to the iLaks portal, 70 people hired through employment agencies also worked at the plant. They have contracts with the agencies, so they should ask the agency, rather than the Isfjord Norway trustee, about outstanding pay.
An application for money from the wage guarantee scheme is submitted to NAV through the bankruptcy trustee. Illustrative photo.Photo: MN
Application to the trustee, decision may take up to 11 months
The court set the deadline for submitting claims as 14 December. NAV separately states that an application for the guarantee must reach the trustee or NAV before the end of the bankruptcy proceedings. If the proceedings end earlier, the application must arrive no later than 6 months after the bankruptcy was opened.
The money will take time. NAV states that it processes applications within 11 months from the day it receives them from the trustee. Holiday pay earned in the previous year is processed faster, usually within 2 months, if the trustee submits that claim in a separate letter.
NAV says that questions about calculating the amount and deducted tax should be directed to the trustee. NAV answers general questions about the guarantee on 22 82 20 00. A NAV decision may be appealed within 3 weeks.
One-month advance: apply for dagpenger
The advance will later be deducted from the payment under the guarantee. NAV also states that you do not have to remain in Norway while receiving the advance. Regular dagpenger are only paid to people who are staying in Norway.
We explained what to do step by step, including for people on sick leave, in a separate guide.
The company had revenue of more than one billion kroner
In a letter to suppliers, described by iLaks, the company explained that there had been significantly less fish on the market since December 2024, while the number of processing plants had increased. At the end of September, the company lost its credit insurance, and suppliers demanded repayment of around NOK 60 million in debt before making further deliveries. The company did not have that much money immediately available.
Liv Randi Sira said the company had talked to four investors, but without success. The company still hopes that new owners will be found who can continue operating at least part of the plant. Boubacar Soumeiga says he has received clear signals that there is hope fish will return to the plant soon.
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