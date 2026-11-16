On Monday, 16 November, the court opened bankruptcy proceedings for Isfjord Norway, a salmon and trout processing plant in Orkanger in the Trøndelag region. Around 300 people may lose their jobs and, according to the trade union, employees will not receive the salary that was due on 15 November. Outstanding pay can be recovered through the state wage guarantee scheme, but the application must be submitted to the bankruptcy trustee, not NAV.

The bankruptcy was opened by the Trøndelag District Court at the company's own request. This follows from an announcement that appeared in the Brønnøysund Register on Monday. Employees learned about the company's decision a few days earlier, at a meeting on Thursday, 12 November.



“This is a very sad day in the history of Isfjord Norway. Around 300 capable employees may lose their jobs.” – company head Liv Randi Sira wrote in a statement.



The problems had been apparent for weeks. In October, the company stopped making payments to suppliers and then placed 163 people on temporary layoff (permittering).

Several people were crying and wondering how they would pay their bills, how they would buy food as single parents with children. We were supposed to receive our salary on the 15th, but now we will not get it.~Boubacar Soumeiga, NNN union representative at the plant, speaking to FriFagbevegelse

Dates important for employees 13 November 2026 – the day the bankruptcy petition reached the court (fristdag in Norwegian). This date determines which outstanding claims are covered by the wage guarantee scheme.

– the day the bankruptcy petition reached the court (fristdag in Norwegian). This date determines which outstanding claims are covered by the wage guarantee scheme. 16 November 2026 – opening of the bankruptcy proceedings.

– opening of the bankruptcy proceedings. 14 December 2026 – deadline for submitting claims to the bankruptcy trustee.

– deadline for submitting claims to the bankruptcy trustee. 7 January 2027, 12:00 p.m. – first creditors' meeting, held online.

The bankruptcy trustee (bostyrer) is attorney Terje Aas from Trondheim. The address to which claims should be sent is provided in the The court announcement lists four dates:The bankruptcy trustee (bostyrer) isTerje Aas from Trondheim. The address to which claims should be sent is provided in the announcement in the Brønnøysund Register . All questions concerning the bankruptcy should be directed to the trustee.

How much the wage guarantee scheme will pay outstanding salary for a maximum of 6 months ,

, a total maximum of NOK 273,098 per person; this amount includes salary, holiday pay (feriepenger) and other claims,

per person; this amount includes salary, holiday pay (feriepenger) and other claims, only claims that the employer should have paid no earlier than 12 months before 13 November 2026,

holiday pay earned in 2026 and 2025,

salary for up to one month after the opening of bankruptcy proceedings,

as well as overtime, holiday supplements, piecework pay and commissions.

The guarantee does not cover tips or expenses paid by the employee, for example for a car or tickets. It also does not apply to self-employed persons or contractors. NAV deducts other income from the period covered by the application from the payment.



The guarantee applies to employees of the company that went bankrupt. According to the iLaks portal, 70 people hired through employment agencies also worked at the plant. They have contracts with the agencies, so they should ask the agency, rather than the Isfjord Norway trustee, about outstanding pay. The wage guarantee scheme (lønnsgaranti) is a state guarantee for outstanding wages in companies that have gone bankrupt. It applies to work performed in Norway, regardless of which country the employee comes from. NAV sets out the following rules:The guarantee does not cover tips or expenses paid by the employee, for example for a car or tickets. It also does not apply to self-employed persons or contractors. NAV deducts other income from the period covered by the application from the payment.The guarantee applies to employees of the company that went bankrupt. According to the iLaks portal, 70 people hired through employment agencies also worked at the plant. They have contracts with the agencies, so they should ask the agency, rather than the Isfjord Norway trustee, about outstanding pay.

An application for money from the wage guarantee scheme is submitted to NAV through the bankruptcy trustee. Illustrative photo.Photo: MN

Application to the trustee, decision may take up to 11 months to the bankruptcy trustee, not to NAV. The form is available at



The court set the deadline for submitting claims as 14 December. NAV separately states that an application for the guarantee must reach the trustee or NAV before the end of the bankruptcy proceedings. If the proceedings end earlier, the application must arrive no later than 6 months after the bankruptcy was opened.



The money will take time. NAV states that it processes applications within 11 months from the day it receives them from the trustee. Holiday pay earned in the previous year is processed faster, usually within 2 months, if the trustee submits that claim in a separate letter.



NAV says that questions about calculating the amount and deducted tax should be directed to the trustee. NAV answers general questions about the guarantee on 22 82 20 00. A NAV decision may be appealed within 3 weeks. An application for payment under the guarantee must be sent. The form is available at nav.no/lonnsgaranti . Documents confirming the claim must be attached to the application, such as an employment contract, payslips and similar documents. The employee must demonstrate how much the company owes them.The court set the deadline for submitting claims as. NAV separately states that an application for the guarantee must reach the trustee or NAV before the end of the bankruptcy proceedings. If the proceedings end earlier, the application must arrive no later than 6 months after the bankruptcy was opened.The money will take time. NAV states that it processes applications withinfrom the day it receives them from the trustee. Holiday pay earned in the previous year is processed faster, usually within 2 months, if the trustee submits that claim in a separate letter.NAV says that questions about calculating the amount and deductedshould be directed to the trustee. NAV answers general questions about the guarantee on. A NAV decision may be appealed within 3 weeks.

One-month advance: apply for dagpenger Anyone who lost their job due to the bankruptcy may receive an advance on the wage guarantee payment. NAV pays it as unemployment benefit (dagpenger), for a maximum of one month after the bankruptcy. You must apply for dagpenger and indicate in the application that you want an advance. NAV advises doing this immediately after the bankruptcy. The same application can also be used to apply for regular benefits for the period that follows.



The advance will later be deducted from the payment under the guarantee. NAV also states that you do not have to remain in Norway while receiving the advance. Regular dagpenger are only paid to people who are staying in Norway.



We explained what to do step by step, including for people on sick leave, in a separate guide.