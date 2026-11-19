income from abroad, for example wages or a pension from your home country – regardless of where you pay tax on it,

income from self-employment,

capital income above NOK 6,886 a year per person, for example interest or profit from renting out property,

net wealth in Norway and abroad, that is assets minus debts.

Wages, benefits and pensions paid in Norway are collected by Husbanken every month from the Tax Administration (Skatteetaten). You have to report yourself:If you rent your home, net wealth of up to NOK 333,557 does not affect the benefit. Above that, Husbanken adds 65 per cent of the excess to your income, spread over 12 months. Income you report yourself is later checked against your annual tax assessment. If you received too little, you get the difference. If you received too much, you have to pay it back.Unemployment benefit (dagpenger), including during a temporary layoff, and work assessment allowance (AAP) are paid every 14 days. Twice a year, three payments therefore fall in the same month. Husbanken then counts only two thirds of that sum as income.