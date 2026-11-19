19.11.2026 08:52
Housing benefit in Norway. Who will receive a payment on 20 November and by when must the application be submitted?
Three dates in the Husbanken calendar
The next dates:
- Friday 20 November – decision and payment for October for those who have been granted the benefit,
- Wednesday 25 November – the last day to apply for November,
- Friday 18 December – payment for November for those who get a positive decision.
The money normally arrives on the 20th of the month. When that day falls on a weekend or a public holiday, Husbanken pays on the Friday before. In December the 20th is a Sunday, hence the payment on 18 December. The money may not reach your account until the afternoon or evening, because that depends on your bank. All the dates are in Husbanken’s payment calendar.
Who can get housing benefit
- its own entrance,
- its own bathroom and toilet,
- kitchen facilities,
- a place to rest and sleep.
People who rent a room in shared accommodation (bokollektiv) are generally not eligible. The same goes for students and pupils who are entitled to a loan or grant from Lånekassen, and for people who live with them. Exceptions include households with children under 18.
Income limit: NOK 28,241 a month for one person in Oslo
Limits for November according to Husbanken’s calculator (monthly income of the whole household):
- Oslo – NOK 28,241 for one person, NOK 34,448 for two, NOK 40,013 for three and NOK 45,908 for four,
- Bergen, Stavanger, Trondheim and Tromsø – NOK 27,314, NOK 33,400, NOK 38,844 and NOK 44,619,
- Kristiansand – NOK 26,651, NOK 32,652, NOK 38,010 and NOK 43,699,
- Drammen, Fredrikstad and Ålesund – NOK 25,326, NOK 31,154, NOK 36,340 and NOK 41,857.
You can check the limit for your municipality and household size on Husbanken’s page on who is entitled.
To see how much you could get, use the housing allowance calculator. Husbanken takes housing costs up to a set ceiling, deducts your own share, which depends on income and household size, and pays 73.7 per cent of the difference. Amounts below NOK 61 a month are not paid out.
Income from abroad must be reported too
- income from abroad, for example wages or a pension from your home country – regardless of where you pay tax on it,
- income from self-employment,
- capital income above NOK 6,886 a year per person, for example interest or profit from renting out property,
- net wealth in Norway and abroad, that is assets minus debts.
If you rent your home, net wealth of up to NOK 333,557 does not affect the benefit. Above that, Husbanken adds 65 per cent of the excess to your income, spread over 12 months. Income you report yourself is later checked against your annual tax assessment. If you received too little, you get the difference. If you received too much, you have to pay it back.
Unemployment benefit (dagpenger), including during a temporary layoff, and work assessment allowance (AAP) are paid every 14 days. Twice a year, three payments therefore fall in the same month. Husbanken then counts only two thirds of that sum as income.
Housing benefit is available both to tenants and to people who own their home. Illustrative photo.Photo: John Sandoy / Adobe Stock, standard licence
How to apply by 25 November
The answer arrives electronically on the 20th of the following month, together with the payment. If your application is incomplete and you correct it within one month of the deadline, it counts as submitted on time. After a rejection because of too high income, the application is carried over to the next month automatically. After three such rejections you have to apply again. You have three weeks to appeal a decision.
Beware of fake text messages. In a text message or e-mail, Husbanken only tells you that a letter is waiting for you. It never gives amounts, links or passwords. Do not click a link in a message that appears to come from the authorities. Open your browser, go to husbanken.no and log in yourself.
After moving, submit a new application
Other changes are reported after logging in to Min bostøtte:
- new rent or other housing costs,
- someone has moved in or out,
- someone in the household has become a student,
- changes in income from abroad, self-employment or capital,
- a new account number.
The full list is on Husbanken’s page about reporting changes.
Latest articles
- Norwegian security services: attempted attacks likely within a year. Threat level remains at 3 out of 5
- Housing construction starts in Norway down 53%. Weakest October since 2010
- New route between Poland and Norway. It is known when the first flights will start
- 5,300 people on temporary layoff in Norway. Construction up 19% in a month
- Working in a Norwegian kindergarten with a foreign degree
- Norway proposes a higher pension age from 2029 for people born in 1967 or later