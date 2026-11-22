Two utility rooms in the basement of a house in Sarpsborg were converted into bedrooms. An inspection revealed a lack of adequate escape routes, insufficient fire safety measures and too little daylight. The tenant of the property was fined NOK 50,000.

The building is formally approved as a two-family house, but it was used as a single-family home. The owner rented out the property, and the tenant converted the basement utility rooms for residential use. Such a change of use requires the appropriate approval. In this case, no application was even submitted.

Inspection revealed irregularities. The ban was ignored The case came to light during the implementation of the “Bo bedre” project in the eastern part of Sarpsborg. On 2 March, the fire brigade inspected the building and discovered two bedrooms and a living room set up in the basement. The rooms were already in use. Firefighters immediately issued a verbal ban on using them because adequate escape routes in the event of a fire had not been provided. Nevertheless, the tenant did not comply with the order.



Sixteen days later, officials visited the property again. During the inspection, they found that the basement bedrooms were still being used, and one of the residents confirmed that he lived there. Another verbal order was issued to stop using the rooms. On 23 March, it was confirmed in writing, and an inspection carried out the same day showed that the rooms had been emptied and cleared.

The converted basement did not meet, among other things, fire safety requirements.Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Paweł Szubert/CC-BY-SA-3.0

The windows posed a danger. The tenant was held responsible The problem was not limited to the lack of the required approval. The basement windows were too small to serve as escape routes and allowed insufficient daylight to enter. One of the bedroom windows was completely covered. The municipality concluded that using these rooms posed a threat to the life and health of the residents.



Officials determined that the tenant was responsible for the illegal use of the basement. The owner presented a contract covering five rooms: a kitchen, a living room and three bedrooms upstairs, and only learned about the use of the basement after the municipality intervened. The tenant did not dispute his responsibility. However, he explained that he had not intended to gain financially from renting out the basement and was unaware of the applicable requirements. The municipality considered his conduct grossly negligent, pointing out that the small windows should have raised doubts about the safety of the rooms.