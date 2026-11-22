22.11.2026 08:21
He turned the basement into bedrooms. Inspection ended with a hefty fine
Inspection revealed irregularities. The ban was ignored
Sixteen days later, officials visited the property again. During the inspection, they found that the basement bedrooms were still being used, and one of the residents confirmed that he lived there. Another verbal order was issued to stop using the rooms. On 23 March, it was confirmed in writing, and an inspection carried out the same day showed that the rooms had been emptied and cleared.
The converted basement did not meet, among other things, fire safety requirements.Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Paweł Szubert/CC-BY-SA-3.0
The windows posed a danger. The tenant was held responsible
Officials determined that the tenant was responsible for the illegal use of the basement. The owner presented a contract covering five rooms: a kitchen, a living room and three bedrooms upstairs, and only learned about the use of the basement after the municipality intervened. The tenant did not dispute his responsibility. However, he explained that he had not intended to gain financially from renting out the basement and was unaware of the applicable requirements. The municipality considered his conduct grossly negligent, pointing out that the small windows should have raised doubts about the safety of the rooms.
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