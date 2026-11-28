From 2027, a broader definition of a workplace accident. It will not cover earlier accidents
The incident does not have to be unexpected
As consulting firm Crawford Consulting explains, the requirement for an incident to be “unexpected” (uventet) is being removed from the definition.
A specific, time-limited incident that causes physical or psychological strain will also be regarded as a workplace accident. The strain must result from a risk related to the work or workplace that is not entirely insignificant.
A sudden incident at work also counts
The date of the accident is decisive: if it occurred before 1 January 2027, the new definition does not apply.
Government aims for a new list before summer
The list determines whether an illness is recognised as occupational and whether it entitles a person to compensation for an occupational injury or illness (yrkesskadeerstatning).
The minister explains the delay by referring to the needs of the committee preparing the list. “It is important that it is right, which is why we are giving the committee the time it needs to provide us with good advice,” says Kjersti Stenseng, Minister of Labour and Inclusion, in a press release.
Compensation may be possible for a disease not on the list
Once the ministry has prepared the list, NAV and insurance companies will still need to adapt their systems to it before it can take effect.
Text prepared using AI based on the sources cited in the article.
Sources: FriFagbevegelse, Stortinget, Crawford & Company (Crawford Consulting).
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