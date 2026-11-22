From 1 December, a litre of fuel in Sweden is set to cost around 3 Swedish kronor more. Illustrative photo.

From 1 December, a litre of fuel in Sweden is set to cost around 3 Swedish kronor more. Illustrative photo. stock.adobe.com/standardowa

On Monday, 30 November, Sweden's temporary tax cut on petrol and diesel ends. From Tuesday, 1 December, the price per litre is set to rise by around 3 Swedish kronor. The industry expects queues and does not rule out that some stations may run out of fuel towards the end of November.

The increase will be felt by those filling up in Strömstad, Svinesund or Årjäng, as well as by those travelling through Sweden to Poland before the holidays. After the increase, filling up in Sweden should still be cheaper than in Norway, but the difference will be noticeably smaller.

Why fuel will become more expensive The Swedish parliament reduced the tax in June after a price surge caused by the war in Iran. Since 1 July, the tax has been 2.40 kronor lower per litre, and including VAT by 3 kronor. The reduction is in force until 30 November.



In October, the Swedish parliament's finance committee rejected a proposal from the Sweden Democrats, who wanted to extend it. This is the second such change this autumn: the first relief expired at the end of September.

How much you will pay now and from 1 December 95-octane petrol in Strömstad – about NOK 14.50 today, about NOK 17.30 from 1 December; about NOK 23 in Norway,

– about NOK 14.50 today, about NOK 17.30 from 1 December; about NOK 23 in Norway, diesel in Strömstad – about NOK 19.40 today, about NOK 22.30 from 1 December; about NOK 26 in Norway.

For 50 litres of petrol in Strömstad, you currently pay about NOK 425 less than in Norway. From 1 December, it will be about NOK 280 less. For diesel, the difference will fall from about NOK 325 to NOK 185.



This is our calculation. It assumes that the entire tax increase will be reflected in the price and that nothing else changes. It does not include travel costs. We used the Norges Bank exchange rate from 20 November. The Norwegian price is a typical price from the past 24 hours according to



“I think it will still be cheaper here than in Norway after 1 December” – Jasmin Olsson, who manages the Circle K station in Strömstad, told E24. On Sunday, 22 November, 95-octane petrol at the St1 station in Strömstad cost 15.14 Swedish kronor, while diesel cost 20.34. These prices were reported by drivers on bensinpriser.nu. Converted into Norwegian kroner, this comes to:For 50 litres of petrol in Strömstad, you currently pay aboutthan in Norway. From 1 December, it will be about. For diesel, the difference will fall from about NOK 325 to NOK 185.This is our calculation. It assumes that the entire tax increase will be reflected in the price and that nothing else changes. It does not include travel costs. We used the Norges Bank exchange rate from 20 November. The Norwegian price is a typical price from the past 24 hours according to DrivstoffAppen (Sunday, 6 p.m.): half of the stations were cheaper and half were more expensive.– Jasmin Olsson, who manages the Circle K station in Strömstad, told E24.

Which stations may run out of fuel Drivkraft Sverige, an organisation representing, among others, Circle K, OKQ8 and St1, expects heavy traffic in the final days of November. If everyone waits until the end, individual stations may run out of fuel, most likely in rural areas where the next station is far away. There is no shortage of fuel at the major depots.

There is a limited number of tankers, so delivering fuel from depots to stations may take some time.~Anna Törner, head of Drivkraft Sverige, speaking to the TT news agency

Törner advises filling up well in advance.



The Swedish Energy Agency (Energimyndigheten) says there will be no rationing for now. It acknowledges that brief interruptions may occur at individual stations and asks drivers to use common sense.

The bridge at Svinesund on the Norwegian-Swedish border. Illustrative photo.Photo: stock.adobe.com, standard licence

How much fuel you can bring into Norway in the vehicle's regular fuel tank, provided the tank holds less than 600 litres ,

, additionally, in an approved fuel canister, up to 10 litres per vehicle. The Norwegian customs authority (Tolletaten) allows you to enter with fuel purchased abroad: