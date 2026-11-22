22.11.2026 19:01
From 1 December, a litre of fuel in Sweden will cost 3 kronor more. Industry warns of empty stations
Why fuel will become more expensive
In October, the Swedish parliament's finance committee rejected a proposal from the Sweden Democrats, who wanted to extend it. This is the second such change this autumn: the first relief expired at the end of September.
How much you will pay now and from 1 December
- 95-octane petrol in Strömstad – about NOK 14.50 today, about NOK 17.30 from 1 December; about NOK 23 in Norway,
- diesel in Strömstad – about NOK 19.40 today, about NOK 22.30 from 1 December; about NOK 26 in Norway.
For 50 litres of petrol in Strömstad, you currently pay about NOK 425 less than in Norway. From 1 December, it will be about NOK 280 less. For diesel, the difference will fall from about NOK 325 to NOK 185.
This is our calculation. It assumes that the entire tax increase will be reflected in the price and that nothing else changes. It does not include travel costs. We used the Norges Bank exchange rate from 20 November. The Norwegian price is a typical price from the past 24 hours according to DrivstoffAppen (Sunday, 6 p.m.): half of the stations were cheaper and half were more expensive.
“I think it will still be cheaper here than in Norway after 1 December” – Jasmin Olsson, who manages the Circle K station in Strömstad, told E24.
Which stations may run out of fuel
There is a limited number of tankers, so delivering fuel from depots to stations may take some time.
The Swedish Energy Agency (Energimyndigheten) says there will be no rationing for now. It acknowledges that brief interruptions may occur at individual stations and asks drivers to use common sense.
The bridge at Svinesund on the Norwegian-Swedish border. Illustrative photo.Photo: stock.adobe.com, standard licence
How much fuel you can bring into Norway
- in the vehicle's regular fuel tank, provided the tank holds less than 600 litres,
- additionally, in an approved fuel canister, up to 10 litres per vehicle.
Travelling to Poland through Denmark? There, it is set to be the opposite
In Norway, fuel taxes for 2027 are part of budget negotiations, which were still ongoing on Sunday evening.
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