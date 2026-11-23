23.11.2026 20:34
Electricity on Tuesday costs as much as NOK 4.56. It is the third most expensive day of the year, and the worst frost is yet to come
How much electricity costs on Tuesday
- Oslo and eastern Norway – NOK 3.12 on average, with a peak of NOK 4.28 at 5 p.m.,
- Kristiansand and Stavanger – NOK 3.28 on average, with a peak of NOK 4.56 at 5 p.m.,
- Bergen – NOK 3.18 on average, with a peak of NOK 4.39 at 5 p.m.,
- Trondheim and Ålesund – NOK 1.86 on average, with a peak of NOK 2.24 at 7 p.m.,
- Bodø and Tromsø – NOK 0.41 on average, with a peak of NOK 0.78 at 7 a.m. (households in the north do not pay VAT on electricity).
In southern Norway, this is 5 percent more than on Monday and one quarter more than on Sunday. This year, the average daily price there was higher only on 10 and 11 November.
In Oslo, electricity costs more than NOK 4 from 4 to 6 p.m., and in Kristiansand, Stavanger and Bergen until 7 p.m. There is another peak in the morning: between 7 and 9 a.m., the price in Oslo is around NOK 3.50–3.70. The cheapest period is at night, between 2 and 5 a.m.: around NOK 2.50 in Oslo. Prices are provided by hvakosterstrommen.no; the comparison with other days is our own calculation.
How much you will actually pay
- exchange price with the electricity subsidy (strømstøtte) – around NOK 1.29 per kilowatt-hour,
- Norgespris – NOK 0.50, regardless of the hour,
- exchange price without the subsidy – the full NOK 4.28.
You receive the subsidy automatically if you do not have Norgespris: the grid operator deducts it from your bill. The state covers 90 percent of the amount exceeding 77 øre excluding VAT in a given hour, up to 5,000 kWh per month. Electricity at a holiday home (hytte) is not subsidised. The rules are described by the NVE authority.
With the subsidy, the difference between the night-time rate and Tuesday's most expensive hour in Oslo is around 17 øre per kilowatt-hour.
You can save more on the grid charge
- on weekdays from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., the charge is 46.40 øre per kilowatt-hour; at night and on weekends it is 31.40 øre,
- the fixed charge rises with the highest consumption in a single hour: from 2 to 5 kWh it is NOK 250 per month, while from 5 to 10 kWh it is already NOK 420.
Elvia takes into account the three days of the month on which consumption in one hour was highest and calculates an average from them. An oven, washing machine and car charging switched on at the same time can therefore push your bill into a higher bracket. Other operators have their own price lists. You can find your rate on your invoice or on the operator's website.
Norgespris may cost more in 2027
The programme is promised until 2029. Andreas Bjelland Eriksen, an MP for the governing Labour Party (Ap) and former climate minister, told E24 on Sunday that he is not setting an end date for Norgespris.
For us, it is important that Norwegians have certainty about their electricity bill.
The worst frost on Thursday and Friday
- Røros: −23 degrees on Friday, −22 on Thursday and Saturday,
- Tynset: −19 degrees from Tuesday to Friday,
- Elverum: −12 degrees on Thursday and Friday,
- Kongsvinger: −10 degrees on Thursday and Friday,
- Kongsberg, Hamar and Lillehammer: −9 degrees,
- Drammen: −8 degrees,
- Fredrikstad: −7 degrees on Friday,
- Oslo and Skien: −6 degrees,
- Trondheim: −7 degrees, −8 on Saturday,
- Bergen: −5 degrees on Wednesday, Stavanger: −3 degrees.
In Oslo, the temperature is not expected to rise above −2 degrees on Thursday and Friday. A warm-up will begin from the west on Saturday: Bergen is expected to see temperatures of 4 to 6 degrees above zero, while Oslo will have 1–2 degrees on Sunday. The forecast may still change.
Icy high-voltage power lines. Illustrative photo.Photo: Glitre Nett press materials
Slippery conditions in the north
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