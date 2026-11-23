Røros : −23 degrees on Friday, −22 on Thursday and Saturday,

: −23 degrees on Friday, −22 on Thursday and Saturday, Tynset : −19 degrees from Tuesday to Friday,

: −19 degrees from Tuesday to Friday, Elverum : −12 degrees on Thursday and Friday,

: −12 degrees on Thursday and Friday, Kongsvinger : −10 degrees on Thursday and Friday,

: −10 degrees on Thursday and Friday, Kongsberg, Hamar and Lillehammer : −9 degrees,

: −9 degrees, Drammen : −8 degrees,

: −8 degrees, Fredrikstad : −7 degrees on Friday,

: −7 degrees on Friday, Oslo and Skien : −6 degrees,

: −6 degrees, Trondheim : −7 degrees, −8 on Saturday,

: −7 degrees, −8 on Saturday, Bergen: −5 degrees on Wednesday, Stavanger: −3 degrees.

Sunday's forecast predicted the lowest temperatures as early as Wednesday. According to Monday's forecast from the Norwegian Meteorological Institute (read at 8:30 p.m.), it will be coldest on Thursday, 26 November, and Friday, 27 November, while the frost will be several degrees less severe:In Oslo, the temperature is not expected to rise above −2 degrees on Thursday and Friday. A warm-up will begin from the west on Saturday: Bergen is expected to see temperatures of 4 to 6 degrees above zero, while Oslo will have 1–2 degrees on Sunday. The forecast may still change.